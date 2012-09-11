Trend Flash: Referee And Sports Chic

While sporty influences are key for fall, you can expect them to remain relevant into spring. We’ve spotted a number of sport inspired styles for spring, mostly all containing interpretations of raglan sleeves and baseball caps. The use of mesh updates the ongoing sheer trend meanwhile leather and other coating applications accomplish the sheen effect of jerseys and intramural pennies.

Bermuda shorts are also prevalent as are reworked pleated tennis skirts, which are most successful when constructed out of either leather or another unexpected material. Here, we’re rounded some of the strongest styles belonging to the sportsman-chic trend, read on to catch a look!