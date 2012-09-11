Trend Flash: Referee And Sports Chic

While sporty influences are key for fall, you can expect them to remain relevant into spring. We’ve spotted a number of sport inspired styles for spring, mostly all containing interpretations of raglan sleeves and baseball caps. The use of mesh updates the ongoing sheer trend meanwhile leather and other coating applications accomplish the sheen effect of jerseys and intramural pennies.
Bermuda shorts are also prevalent as are reworked pleated tennis skirts, which are most successful when constructed out of either leather or another unexpected material. Here, we’re rounded some of the strongest styles belonging to the sportsman-chic trend, read on to catch a look!
Referee and sport influences seen on Alexander Wang's runway.
Referee and sport influences seen on DKNY's runway.
Referee and sport influences seen on Jen Kao's runway.
Referee and sport influences seen during Catherine Malandrino's presentation.
Referee and sport influences seen during Monika Chiang's presentation.
Referee and sport influences seen on Ohne Titel's runway.
Referee and sport influences seen on Richard Chai's runway.
Referee and sport influences seen on VPL's runway.
Referee and sport influences seen on Y3's runway.
