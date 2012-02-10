StyleCaster
Trend Flash! Ghost Riders At Nicholas K

Liz Doupnik
Designers have definitely come out of the gates strong this fashion week. There have been some major looks and trends that have essentially left me wanting to rip the clothes right off the poor model’s back.

I first encountered this strange and erratic feeling at Nicholas K yesterday morning. Opening with what could possibly be one of my top favorite songs — Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang” — ghostly frontiersmen and ladies strutted down the runway.

I was obsessed with the layering and detailed construction that resembled layered fabrics, blankets and satchels. The cowboy hats were actually a wonderful element to contribute to the consistency of the collection. Fringing transitioned marvelously from western inspired elements to a moderate flapper undercurrent as looks were embellished with sequins for evening.

Click through the slideshow to see some of my favorite looks and watch the video below to get a front row view of the beginning of the show.

