Runway To Treadmill: Channel Your Inner Athlete

Fact: we’re completely obsessed with testing out new trendy waters. From sneaker wedges to color blocking, we’re snagging inspiration off the runways and into our closets. To the non-fashionite they may seem a little off the wall, but that just makes us love them even more.

One trend that recently caught our eye? Athletic sportswear. No, you don’t need to be a jock to sport this look (we’re certainly not). Alexander Wang’s spring 2012 collection delivered the trend in full force while many other designers followed suit with mesh shirts, rash guards and sport bras. Still wary of the trend? Take baby steps and throw a denim vest over your gym get-up.

For those of us who weren’t all-the-way varsity back in the day, incorporating this trend into your everyday garb may appear a bit daunting. Don’t be intimidated! No, we’re not suggesting you wear your yoga pants to the office, but with the proper touches, you’ll be looking like you sprinted off the treadmill and onto a catwalk, for sure.

We decided to create a compilation of athletic wear at an affordable price. Check out our suggestions in the slideshow above and tell us your thoughts on the trend in the comments section below!