Trend Spotting: ‘Beetlejuice’ Stripes Are Having a Moment This Fall

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Someone must have been saying the film character’s name three times lately, because we can’t seem to escape the look he made iconic: bold, thick, vertical black-and-white stripes. From Robin Thicke’s performance on the MTV Video Music Awards to Marc Jacobs’ seeming ongoing obsession with these ’60s mod-inspired stripes, it appears this print is one that’s here to stay.

Jacobs kicked off the statement trend in his Spring 2013 collection, and it’s stuck around into the cooler months. With everyone from Lanvin, Commes des Garcon, and J.Crew including the look in their Fall 2013 collections, it’s high time you get in on the trend—in a way that doesn’t scare anyone off, of course. (Unless you’re going as Beetlejuice for Halloween, in which case you’re in luck!)

Click through the gallery to see how designers, street style stars, and celebrities have interpreted the trend, and where to shop the look now!