Trend Alert: Navajo Inspired

We’re willing to bet that at some point in your life you either a) dressed up as Pocahontas for Halloween or a middle school history project, b) played cowboys and Indians, although we can’t quite remember what that entails, or c) made a homemade teepee fort in your backyard and swore you’d never move back into your bedroom again. Well, looks like all those childhood Native American fantasies seem to translate quite well into our fall closets and we personally couldn’t be happier Navajo-inspired friendship bracelets anyone?

Whether you’re channeling your inner Sacajawea in bold tribal prints, fringed booties, a shearling collared jacket, or beaded accessories, we’re all for it just stay away from the pigtail braids for now. There’s plenty of time for more literal Navajo translations come October 31.

Need a little nudge? Check out the slideshow above for some must-buy pieces.

Jenny Bird Navajo crest necklace, $350, at shopbop.com

Truly Madly Deeply Navajo print tunic, $48, at urbanoutfitters.com

Dolce Vita 'Preston' tee, $88, at farfetch.com

Loeffler Randall idris Navajo sandal, $198, at loefflerrandall.com

Jacquie Aiche turquoise tipi short Navajo earrings, $67.65, at my-wardrobe.com

Fred Flare Navajo sunglasses, $11, at fredflare.com

Black Navajo braid cuff, $78, at haydenharnett.com

Lindsey Thornburg cloak, $900, at bonadrag.com

Tory Burch Navajo hip belt, $98, at toryburch.com

Urban Outfitters Navajo bracelet 2 pack, $8, at urbanoutfitters.com

House of Harlow 1960 tribal drop earrings, $100, at singer22.com

Tara Matthews silk maxi dress, $255, at theoutnet.com

Forever 21 tribal falcon studded tank, $12.90, at forever21.com

Billabong MOH dress, $39.50, at pacsun.com

Balmain black leather beaded sandals, $956, at bluefly.com

Low Luv x Erin Wasson tribal necklace, $95, at needsupply.com

Writing on the wall top, $49.99. at modcloth.com

Alex and Chloe tribal triangle necklace, $48, at alexandchloe.com

Alice + Olivia shearling bomber jacket, $994, at neimanmarcus.com

Minnetonka fringed moccasin boots, $88, at jcrew.com

Anthropologie sunlit fringe bag, $278, at anthropologie.com

Noir Jewelry Maasai navajo multi earrings, $74, at zappos.com

Pendleton buckle bag in red, $258, at blackbirdballard.com

Ralph Lauren fringed sandals, $342, at farfetch.com

Something Else tribal face bag, $95, at idontlikemondays.com

Free People Navajo cardigan, $168, at freepeople.com

Jacquie Aiche jewelry American snap bracelet, $30, at madisonlosangeles.com

Joie Navajo geo martine top in caviar, $198, at revolveclothing.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Navajo print hi-top sneakers, $88.50, at netaporter.com

