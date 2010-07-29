Trend Alert: Navajo Inspired

We’re willing to bet that at some point in your life you either a) dressed up as Pocahontas for Halloween or a middle school history project, b) played cowboys and Indians, although we can’t quite remember what that entails, or c) made a homemade teepee fort in your backyard and swore you’d never move back into your bedroom again. Well, looks like all those childhood Native American fantasies seem to translate quite well into our fall closets and we personally couldn’t be happier Navajo-inspired friendship bracelets anyone?

Whether you’re channeling your inner Sacajawea in bold tribal prints, fringed booties, a shearling collared jacket, or beaded accessories, we’re all for it just stay away from the pigtail braids for now. There’s plenty of time for more literal Navajo translations come October 31.

Need a little nudge? Check out the slideshow above for some must-buy pieces.

Related: Bangles Under $50