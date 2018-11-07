How to Wear a Trench Coat Without Looking Like a Detective

The trench coat came to form in the early 1900s—worn by British military officers and soldiers alike. It entered the high-fashion zeitgeist shortly thereafter (though there’s some debate about whether Burberry or Aquascutum brought it into the sartorial sphere).

These days, trench coats are coveted staples fit for any closet, and they’re revamped season after season.

Though trench coats are the kind of cold-weather basic any fashion-minded person can rely on, they can be surprisingly hard to style. Sure, you can wear them with almost anything, but if you stick to the camel, double-breasted go-to—and throw it over whatever you’re already wearing—you might find yourself skewing a little more Sherlock Holmes or Jacques Clouseau than you intended.

And why stick to something so simple, anyway? The trench coat—with its simple, iconic form—is practically begging to be styled in innovative ways. Why not take advantage of its ability to be paired with any color, any pattern and any fabric?

Whether you’re trying to figure out how to wear a trench coat without giving off detective vibes—or whether you’re just looking to inject a little flair into your next trench coat outfit—the following slideshow is full of street style inspiration you can peruse. Here, 19 of this chicest trench coat looks we’ve ever seen.