20 Ways to Wear a Trench Coat Without Looking Like a Spy

From Audrey Hepburn to Cara Delevingne, every fashionable woman who matters has made the trench coat a wardrobe staple at one time or another.

Created as an alternative coat for French and British soldiers in World War I, the coat has since morphed into a daily ay go-to, and must-have for fashionistas.

Whether worn over a dress, draped over the shoulders, or worn with basic ripped jeans and T-shirts, a solid trench will take you far.

Here, 20 outfits from our favorite bloggers who all have styled trench coat to perfection.