BIP’s Tre Just Revealed the Uncle in His Love Triangle With Tahzjuan—She Kissed Both of Them

All in the family? Tre’s uncle from Bachelor in Paradise has been at the center of all the drama since the first episode of the new season—and he wasn’t even on the beach in Mexico.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premiered on August 16 and followed almost 40 former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they looked for love with each other at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico.

Among the original cast members on season 7, which is the first season to premiere since season 6 in 2019 due to the current health crisis are Tre Cooper, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, and Tahzjuan Hawkins, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Colton Underwood. So far, the drama between Tre and Tahzjuan doesn’t have to do with their romance but with Tre’s uncle, who Tahzjuan dated (and kissed) way before she ever met Tre.

During the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premiere on August 16, Tahzjuan revealed to Tre and other cast members that she dated his uncle. According to Tahzjuan, she met Tre’s uncle on a dating app, went on a date with him and kissed him. Tre and Tahzjuan agree that the romance wasn’t long enough for them to not date each other, and so when she tells Tre that she wants someone who’s “going to go for it,” he kisses her. Tahzjuan later tells producers that Tre is a better kisser than his uncle. “I really enjoyed kissing Tre,” she said. “More than his uncle.”

So who is Tre’s uncle from Bachelor in Paradise? Well, after much anticipation, he revealed the family that’s stirred up all the drama on Paradise.

Who is Tre's uncle from Bachelor in Paradise?

Two days after the season 7 premiere, Tre took to his Twitter to post a photo of his uncle, Anthony. “Too busy w work rn to think of a clever way to do this, so I’m just gonna drop this here and dip,” he tweeted. “To those who care, meet Uncle Anthony.” The tweet included a photo of Uncle Anthony dressed in a suit with a smile on his face.

So who is Tre’s uncle from Bachelor in Paradise? Tre’s uncle’s full name is Dr. Anthony Cooper. He’s an internal medicine physician from Pueblo, Colorado, according to US News. He received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been practicing medicine for six to 10 years at hospitals like Salina Regional Health Center in Kansas and Parkview Medical Center in New York. According to Tre’s uncle’s Instagram, @dranthonycooper, Dr. Anthony is also a father, a combat veteran, and went to an Ivy League university. He also plays basketball for fun.

Given that Tahzjuan is from Castle Pines, Colorado, which is just one-and-a-half hours from Pueblo, it’s likely that she and Tre’s uncle met in Colorado. Tre, for his part, lives in Atlanta, Georgia, so that may explain why he never knew that his uncle went on a date with another member of Bachelor Nation. After the premiere of season 7, Tahzjuan updated her Instagram bio to include “& went on a date with Tre’s Uncle,” her claim to fame from this season. So who are Tre and Tahzjuan from Bachelor in Paradise? And how long does their romance last? Read on to find out.

Who is Tre from Bachelor in Paradise?

Tre Cooper, whose full name is Tre’Vaughn, is a 26-year-old from software engineer from Covington, Georgia. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston and eliminated in week five. According to his Linkedin, Tre works as a software engineer for Home Depot’s corporate office. He’s had his job since May 2017. Tre graduated from Georgia State University in 2017. He currently lives in Atlanta.

In his Bachelorette bio, Tre described himself as Kindhearted and open-minded” and revealed that he’s looking for a “strong, confident woman.” Sounds like Katie! “Tre is a handsome catch with a huge heart,” his bio reads. “He comes from a very close family and describes himself as outgoing, kindhearted and open-minded. Tre is looking for a strong, confident woman who is open to everything life has to offer. Never one to pass up an opportunity for a new experience, Tre is looking for someone who is not afraid to let passion and spontaneity dictate life’s direction.”

His bio continues, “Coming from a big loving family, Tre wants as many kids as possible (and that he and his wife can comfortably afford)! A willingness to be vulnerable is an absolute must for Tre, and he promises to give that vulnerability in return. At his core, Tre is eager to love and eager to be loyal to one woman. Who could ask for anything more?”

For his fun facts, Tre listed the following:

– Tre’s favorite activity is to meet his friends for their brunch and book club.

– Tre loves the harmonica.

– Tre is irrationally terrified of piranhas.

Who is Tahzjuan from Bachelor in Paradise?

Tahzjuan Hawkins is 25-year-old business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood and was eliminated on night one. She was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where she came in week 3 but was eliminated that same week. According to her Bachelor bio, Tahzjuan was raised in Houston but moved to Colorado with her mom, brother and two dogs. She enjoys reading, outdoor concerts and shopping with her mom. One of her fun facts is that Tahzjuan has a tattoo that reads “I love bad ideas.”

According to Tahzjuan’s Linkedin, she works as an associate broker for Real, a technology-powered real estate brokerage, in Denver, Colorado. She also works at HyperTattoo as a business development consultant. She started both jobs in June 2021. Prior to that, Tahzjuan worked at Lyft for three years. Her most recent job was as a customer success specialist in account management. She graduated from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication.

Are Tre & Tahzjuan still together from Bachelor in Paradise?

So…are Tre and Tahzjuan still together after Bachelor in Paradise? The answer is no. According to Reality Steve, Tahzjuan quits early in season 7 and leaves Bachelor in Paradise single. Tahzjuan does follow Tre, however, on Instagram. He does not follow her back. For more Bachelor in Paradise 2021 spoilers, including the couples who are engaged, click here.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

