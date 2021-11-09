Travis Is Being Sued by the Family of a 9-Year-Old Who’s in a Coma After Being ‘Trampled’ at His Concert

Since the 2021 Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott has been sued by the families of victims who either died at his concert or have been severely injured due to the alleged “negligent conduct” shown by Travis and the festival’s management and security teams.

Eight people died and more than 300 others were injured (including at least 11 who went into cardiac arrest) at Travis’ Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, on November 5, 2021. The concert, which has been called a “mass casualty incident,” was managed by Live Nation and Score More and included more than 50,000 attendees. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña explained a press release on November 6 that most of the injuries came at 9 p.m. the night of the concert, when the crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage” as Travis performed, which caused panic.

“At the start of the mass casualty incident, when it was triggered … We transferred 17 patients to the hospital,” Peña said at the time. “We won’t know the cause of death of the eight that were confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process — Houston Police Department — is sending units to the hospitals to identify these patients.”

After the incident, Travis, who claimed that he was unaware of any deaths during the concert, tweeted his condolences to those affected by Astroworld. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.” He continued, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

Since Astroworld, however, Travis, Live Nation, Drake (who also performed at the festivals) and others have been sued by victims and their families for the “negligence” shown at the event. Read on ahead for what we know about Travis Scott’s lawsuits, including a suit from the family of a 9-year-old who is in coma due to brain damage from being “trampled” on at the show.

Ezra Blount

The family of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who was put in a medically induced coma after Astroworld, sued Travis and Live Nation on November 9, 2021. The lawsuit stated that Ezra, who is referred to as E.B., attended concert with his father, Treston Blount, where he was “was kicked, stepped on and trampled and nearly crushed to death.” The Blounts are seeking $1 million what they refer to as the “grossly negligent conduct” of the defendants, which include Travis; the festival’s promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore; Travis’ record label, Cactus Jack Records; and others.

“He is currently in an induced coma on life support and has incurred severe liver, kidney and brain damage,” the suit stated. “To his young, growing body, these injuries will have life-long effects, impairing his quality of life and ability to grow and thrive as he would have had he not been subjected to this incident.”

The Blounts’ attorney, Ben Crump, also released a statement slamming Astroworld for the “undoable damage” done to Ezra. “The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival,” the statement read. “We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma.”

In an interview with NBC’s “Today,” Ezra’s family explained that the boy was on his father Treston’s shoulders when he passed out as concertgoers started to crush into each other due to overcrowding. When he came back to consciousness, Treston could no longer see Ezra. “The crowd just started going crazy and Treston goes, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,’” Ezra’s aunt, Taylor Blount, said.

Ezra’s grandfather, Bernon Blount, told CNN that the family called around to local hospitals to find him before he was located at the Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was labeled as a John Doe. They did not know anything about him, his name or anything because he got separated from my son,” Bernon said. Bernon also claimed that Ezra went into cardiac arrest to the concert and suffered from swelling in the brain. “During the event at the concert, he had cardiac arrest which damaged his heart,” he said. “He has damage to the liver, his lungs…and on top of that, he has swelling on his brain,”

Axel Acosta

The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old from Washington who died at Astroworld, filed a lawsuit against Travis on November 8, 2021, over “gross negligence.” Tony Buzbee—who represents Acosta’s family and 35 other plaintiffs—claimed that Travis and the event’s promoters and management, including Live Nation, failed to provide proper security and emergency reponse measures. “When [Axel] collapsed, concert goers trying to escape their own suffocation trampled over his body like a piece of trash,” Buzzbee told BBC.

Kristian Paredes

Kristian Paredes, a 23-year-old who attended Astroworld, filed a lawsuit, claiming that Travis and Drake incited a “riot and violence” at Astroworld. He also accused the venue and Live Nation of not providing adequate security and medical services and is seeking $1 million in damages. In his lawsuit, Parades claims that he “felt an immediate push” at the front of the general admissions section before the “the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began.” He continued, “Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored.” He claims to have suffered “severe bodily injuries.”

Manuel Souza

Manuel Souza filed a lawsuit against Travis, ScoreMore, Live Nation, ASM Global and Trey Hicks Public Relations on November 6, 2021, after he was trampled at Astroworld. “Tragically, due to Defendants’ motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun,” Souza’s attorney, Steve Kherkher of Kherkher Garcia, wrote in the suit.

Kherkher alleged that attendees were put at extreme risk after audience members breached a security gate earlier in the day and rushed the premises. He also claimed that safety conditions devolved when emergency drove through the crowd to reach injured concert goers.

“This was against a backdrop of multiple reports of tramplings, patrons losing consciousness, patrons being unable to breathe due to profound lack of crowd control, inadequate water, inadequate security, and a lack of exit routes,” Kherkher wrote. “So many people were hurt, and so few emergency personnel were provided by Defendants, that patrons themselves had to conduct CPR on their fellow concertgoers.”