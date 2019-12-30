Travis Scott May Or May Not Have Just Shaded TF Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Thirst Trap

Travis Scott may or may not have just thrown shade at Kylie Jenner’s underwear pic on Instagram. He posted a story that said “Lol” like, immediately after she posted hers, and given their recent breakup, the idea of Travis Scott shading Kylie’s sexy photo is definitely giving fans some ~feelings~.

It all started when Kylie posted a photo of herself in her underwear, ‘cuz duh. As she wrote in the caption, “just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap😫🖤🖤.” So far, so good! But then her ex-boyfriend and co-parent Travis Scott posted an Instagram Story that was completely blank except for the word “Lol.” He didn’t reply directly to Kylie’s post, so there’s no way to say for certain whether the story was about her, but given the timing (Travis posted literally five minutes after Kylie’s pic went up), fans put two and two together. It’s 2019 and we know shade when we see it, okay?!

This whole situation IS odd, though, because earlier in December, Kylie posted another set of photos of herself in a bra and Travis liked the photo, which is basically a stamp of approval. The couple broke up in September after two years of dating, and they share daughter Stormi. Last we heard, they were “real close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” according to Kim Kardashian. Travis even came to the Kardashians’ annual holiday party, where he and Kylie hung out and appeared to be on good terms.

Judging by Travis’s reaction, there may be trouble in paradise.

Then again, a few weeks prior to Lol-gate, rumors were circulating that Kylie and Travis were back together and engaged (Kim debunked that rumor, clarifying that they’re “definitely” not). And before that, Kylie had been linked to Drake and Tyga, so… Who can really say what’s going on between her and Travis?!?!