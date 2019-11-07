Travis Scott Is Surprisingly Cool About The Kylie Jenner & Drake Situation

Kylie Jenner and Drake are reportedly getting cozy for cuffing season. You’d think that Travis Scott would be kinda annoyed at the news—who wants to see their ex move on with someone new, let alone a long-time mutual friend? But Travis Scott’s reaction to Kylie Jenner and Drake dating is surprisingly… really chill? A source told Us Weekly all about the rapper’s thoughts on the matter, and it is the very epitome of playing it cool.

Rumors have been circulating about a possible romance between Drake and Kylie for a couple weeks now. Kylie attended Drake’s 33rd birthday party, and then his Halloween party. At both events, they apparently gravitated toward each other, and there was a clear connection between the two. Yesterday, several sources claimed to multiple outlets that Drakelie is a thing (yes, we’re going with Drakelie, didn’t you hear?). This development didn’t come out of nowhere—Drake has been a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner fam for a long time, and now their connection is getting deeper. “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been seeing each other romantically.” This has been going on ever since Kylie broke up with ex Travis Scott, according to another source at People.

Drake and Travis are also pals—they’ve collaborated in the past, and Scott considers Drake to be a good friend. A source told HollywoodLife that Travis would feel “a bit betrayed” if anything romantic happened between Kylie and Drake.

But on the contrary, another source told Us Weekly yesterday that “Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends.” Ahem, friends such as Aubrey Drake Graham? This statement seems like a subtle hint that Travis isn’t phased by this supposedly romantic situation.

In any case, it’s totally unclear at this point whether Drake and Kylie are REALLY a thing or not—so it makes sense that Travis isn’t letting it bother him! He has more important things to worry about when it comes to Kylie, like their adorable daughter.