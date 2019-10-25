Travis Scott Has Some Feelings About This Whole Kylie Jenner & Drake Business

Drake celebrated his 33rd birthday on October 23rd and Kylie Jenner was in attendance. Things reportedly got flirty between the two of them, and now Travis Scott’s reaction to Kylie Jenner and Drake’s romance rumors has us raising our eyebrows. The beauty mogul and Scott called “time out” on their relationship a few weeks ago, and since then fans have been watching the two stars very closely. They want to know what is going on between the American rapper and his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Despite being on a break, they’ve been spending a lot of time together because of the daughter they share. Stormi Webster is a little ball of adorable fun and we completely understand why neither parent wants to recuse their time with her. But the dynamic between Scott and Jenner as it relates to their romantic life is a bit fuzzy. Fans aren’t sure where they stand right now. But according to a source close to Scott, he wouldn’t be happy to see Drake and Jenner together.

“[Scott] would feel a bit betrayed if Drake started anything with Kylie that was anything romantic,” a source told HollywoodLife. Drake has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian and Jenner family—remember when he famously photobombed the holiday card at his Christmas party in 2015? We do.

Despite this friendship though, sources at the party say things between Drake and Jenner appeared very flirty.

“Travis considers Drake a good friend. He loves collaborating and performing with Drake,” the source explained, adding that the to appear have collaborated on numerous tracks, including “Sicko Mode,” for Scott’s Astroworld album. “He trusts that it was just a fun night out and nothing more happened and people are just overshooting their expectations on this potential relationship.”

The reasons behind Jenner and Scott’s break remain somewhat of a mystery. At the time of their split, it was rumored that they had been fighting nonstop. Now, most signs point more to the fact that the parents were just leading very separate lives. Scott has been very busy with his tour and traveling a lot for work. Jenner has been working hard on her new cosmetic line in Los Angeles. According to the source at HollywoodLife, Scott isn’t ready to give up on the hope of reuniting with Jenner at some point.

“Travis would still love to figure out getting back with Kylie, so hearing that a friend might be coming on his turf so to speak is a little jarring for Travis to handle,” the source continues. “He’s hoping and assuming everything was innocent and he is not joining in on the speculation that they are anything more than just friends.”