Travis Scott Thirsted Over Kylie Jenner’s Bra Photo & We Don’t Know What to Think

In the world of Instagram, a “like” means everything. Travis Scott reacted to Kylie Jenner’s bra photo with a “like,” and we don’t know what to think about the status of their breakup. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a slideshow of photos of her in a bra on the set of a photoshoot. The pictures were classic Kylie with a face full of Kylie Cosmetics makeup and her long, mermaid-length black hair down to her side.

Several of Kylie’s famous friends, including her sister Khloé Kardashian and Khloé’s best friend Khadijah Haqq, thirsted over the photos. “Damn you Kylie,” Khadijah wrote. Khloé commented, “Screw you.” Among those thirsting over Kylie was also her ex-boyfriend Travis who gave the Instagram post a good ‘ol like.

Why is this sus? Well, Travis’ like comes a day after Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she doesn’t know if the “Sicko Mode” rapper and the Kylie Skin CEO are really broken up. “No, I honestly don’t know. But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” Kim said.

Kylie and Travis—who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi—split in September after two years of dating. Kylie confirmed the rumors herself on Twitter after she was seen with her ex Tyga hours after her and Travis’ breakup made the news. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

We have no idea where Kylie and Travis stand. The two apparently had a “flirty” Thanksgiving at Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, California. But there are also rumors that Kylie may or may not be dating drake. Internet sleuths dissected the pair’s Instagram posts and believe they secretly confirmed their relationship. What we do know is that Kylie looked absolutely fire on Instagram, and Travis apparently agreed.