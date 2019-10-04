Travis Scott’s Alleged Mistress Just Addressed Those Cheating Rumors & Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s breakup has made headlines this week. At first, fans were sure it wasn’t actually a real split, but rather a publicity stunt to help promote Scott’s music. As details emerge, though, it seems more and more real. Travis Scott’s alleged mistress adressed cheating rumors and Kylie Jenner. YungSweetRo also commented on Jenner’s behavior post-split. Yesterday, Instagram posts and tweets hit the internet, alleging that Scott had been unfaithful to Jenner. And that Rojean Kat (otherwise known as YungSweetRo) was involved.

Rojean Kat reportedly shared a comment on her Instagram stories, denying all of the reports. She has since made her account private, but E! News (and Twitter) kept track of her comments. She wrote, “None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.” Things have seriously spiraled out of control.

A source at Us Weekly has also stated that the Scott cheating rumors are completely false. “Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation,” the source stated. Which honestly, fair.

According to those close to Scott and Jenner, the real root of their separation is because of non-stop fighting. Jenner finally made a public comment on the matter with a tweet yesterday. The 22-year-old beauty mogul wrote, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority.” So despite a separation, they are still friendly and are working through things to make it work for them as well as their daughter.

BTW, Jenner and Tyga are not back together. They did spend some QT together the other night but apparently, it was all friendly and nothing romantic. The reunion did make for some great internet content, though.