Travis Scott’s Ex-Manager Claims He ‘Left’ Him ‘For Dead in a Basement’ Amid Astroworld Deaths

More to the story. Travis Scott‘s ex-manager, Shane Morris, claims the rapper once “left” him “for dead in a basement” years before eight people died and 300 people were injured at his Astroworld Festival.

In a TikTok video on November 9, 2021, Morris—who met Travis in 2009—confirmed a tweet by producer DDot Omen, who claimed that the rapper left his former manager “for dead” while he was having a seizure at a recording studio. “Travis Scott? The same dude who left his former manager for dead while they was having a seizure in the studio? I for one am shocked,” the tweet read.

In his TikTok video, Morris confirmed the account and claimed that Travis was the “worst person” he’s worked with in his “entire career in music.” “The story that DDot is telling is true. I’m Travis Scott’s former manager. I’m the one who had a seizure and I’m the one that he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles,” Morris said. Morris first shared his story on Tumblr in 2013 before his account resurfaced on Reddit a year later.

“You want to know what low, grimy motherfucker Travis Scott is? Late one night, we were all down in the Dungeon, up late, having a party. Music was playing, we were all having fun… and then I did what all epileptic people do from time to time: I had a seizure,” Morris wrote in his Tumblr post at the time. “You know what Travis Scott did? He left. He and his friend Tony left me. I eventually ended up at the hospital that night, but Travis couldn’t be bothered.”

He continued, “I should mention at this point that during the week before my seizure, Travis and I were discussing me managing him. For almost two years, I had been working with him, building him up, and giving him guidance in music. To get left like that, when I’m having a medical emergency – that’s pretty cold.”

Morris also claimed that Travis discriminated against him for his disability after he learned that Morris was epileptic. “So the next day, I called Travis Scott while I was driving to see my friend Jenn,” Morris said. “He explained to me that he didn’t want a manager that would be having seizures, and he didn’t want to bring T.I. around anything like that. ‘How do I know you’re not just gonna be shaking on the ground and shit?'”

He continued, “I exploded. If there’s one thing you don’t do, it’s use my disability against me, as a reason to say I’m not worthy in my business. Travis Scott is the kind of person who discriminates based upon disability. He steals from the musicians around him. Then, he manipulates people into thinking he did it all on his own.”

In the TikTok video, Morris also shared an article about Travis’ arrest for disorderly conduct at Lollapalooza in 2015 after he encouraged the audience to rush the stage in defiance of security measures. “Middle finger up to security right now!” he told fans at the time. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation. Travis was arrested on a similar charge in 2017 after police claimed he incited a riot at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. “He’s been doing this for years at other concerts,” Morris said in his TikTok. “I could go on and on about the theft of sessions, assaults and all the lies he’s told in his career.”

Morris’ claims came after at least eight people died (including a 14 year old) and at least 11 others went into cardiac arrest at Travis’ Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on November 5, 2021. Harris County and Houston city officials also reported that more than 300 people were injured at the festival due to overcrowding.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement at the time. “Over the next several days, several weeks — could be even longer — we’ll take an in-depth look at everything that took place, why it took place, what steps we can do moving forward to mitigate an incident of this kind from taking place at any other point in time.”

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña reported that many of the injuries were caused by the audience compressing toward the front of the stage. “The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic and started causing some injuries. People began to fall out and become unconscious and that created additional panic,” Peña said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In another TikTok video, Morris claimed that he made Travis famous “via the wrong means.” “I think it’s time to spill a little tea as the kids on the internet say and I don’t mind doing this because Travis Scott is genuinely a horrible person,” he said. Morris explained that he met Travis in 2009 while working on the website, Earmilk.com, where he was a junior software engineer. Morris had also previously worked at MySpace music. He claimed that Travis hired him to “fake his popularity” so that he could trick record labels.

“For Travis, what we did was fake his popularity. I programmed a fleet of Soundcloud bots to artificially inflate his play counts on Soundcloud. This told record labels executives that he was much more popular than he actually was. We also did the same thing early on with Twitter,” he said. “You may have noticed—and somebody made a joke about it—that his early followers could make an omelette because they were all eggs. We used software to enhance his visibility via the wrong means.”