Travis Scott ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating

It’s definitely one of the most… unexpected celebrity pairings of 2023 and like the rest of us, Travis Scott has thoughts on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating.

Rumors The Kardashians star and began swirling as far back as January 2023 at Paris Fashion Week if one anonymous DeuxMoi tipster is to be believed: “the streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF,” tweeted one Twitter user. “timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the fuck is going on,” tweeted another.

Then on April 17, 2023, a source confirmed to ET that Chalamet and Jenner were indeed dating. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

As it turns out though, Kylie’s on-and-off ex for years has some feelings about this.

How did Travis Scott react to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating?

According to ET, Travis Scott isn’t ecstatic about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating. A source said: “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

Jenner’s on-again-off-again relationship with Scott ended for the second time in January 2023. According to Us Weekly, the “Sicko Mode” rapper and the Kardashians star are spending time apart since the holidays. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said of the former couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.” The difference in lifestyles has also impacted their relationship. “With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends,” the source says. “The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

It’s possible that Jenner sees her relationship with the Dune star as a solid rebound option. “Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in an article published on April 19, 2023, but noted the beauty entrepreneur is not completely over her ex “Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing co-parenting relationship.”

According to the insider, Jenner isn’t putting any pressure on Chalamet. “Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet,” the source added. “There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with W Magazine in 2018, Chalamet revealed why the word “date” scares him. “Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time. Chalamet also told Harry Styles in an interview with i-D in 2018 that he considers the “meaning of life” to “love deeply” and “love openly.” “That we’re all only here for so long. Live and let live. Love deeply. Love openly. And know that the wise man knows he’s ignorant but cultivates more understanding,” he said at the time. Read on to find out if there’s any truth to this latest, and wildest, rumor.

