Travis Scott Wasn’t ‘Thrilled’ to See Kylie Hanging With Drake, So He Did Something About It

Ah, the saga continues. While fans wonder whether or not these two are actually back together, one part of this couple has made his stance very clear: Travis Scott’s response to Kylie Jenner dating Drake was not a very “thrilled” one. The Astroworld rapper was apparently so “protective” of Kylie that he couldn’t bear to see her spending time with other men following their split. It looks like he won’t have to be worrying too much longer, though.

A source with People says that while “Travis was obviously never thrilled that Kylie hung out with other guys,” the pair may be on the mend. Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, were recently spotted attending Vogue’s party following the Oscars together, and earlier this month, Travis showed out to celebrate their daughter Stormi’s birthday with an extravagant joint bash. It has fans and sources close to the family convinced that they are dating again.

“Kylie doesn’t want this public back-and-forth when it comes to her relationship with Travis,” says People’s source. In terms of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s relationship status, however, the source adds: “When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will.”

So, there’s something to announce then? All signs are pointing in that direction—for now.

Kylie and Travis originally called it quits in October last year. They were together for a little over two years, with the first reports of their relationship appearing around 10 months before the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster. But their split doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ve been totally separated in recent months. People’s source adds, “For now, they are great and happy. They spend most days together with Stormi.”

When news of their breakup began making the rounds, Kylie made very clear that she and Travis would be keeping things civil for Stormi. “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she tweeted in October.

Now as to whether her rumored fling with Drake is over or not—I guess we’ll have to see where things go with Travis to tell for sure.