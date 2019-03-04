Travis Scott Tells Kylie Jenner ‘I Love You’ Amid Cheating Rumors

Last week, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner accused her boyfriend of being unfaithful. Now, Travis Scott has responded to the Kylie Jenner cheating rumors. Scott is fully denying cheating on his 21-year-old reality star girlfriend.

A representative for the young rapper denied that Scott was unfaithful and that he and Jenner did not have a fight about cheating, People reports. A representative for Jenner had “no comment.”

So, apparently, the idea that Scott canceled his show in Buffalo, New York to remain in Los Angeles and “work through things” was wrong. Perhaps Scott really was sick after all. In fact, just two days after the 26-year-old denied cheating, he gave his beauty mogul girlfriend a shout-out at his Astroworld tour stop at Madison Square Garden. The rapper performed at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on March 2, and a video obtained by TMZ shows Scott ending his show with “Sicko Mode” and a sweet call to the mother of his daughter (one-year-old Stormi Webster).

Scott said to the crowd, “I love y’all NYC,” and then added, “Love you, Wifey.” He is using the affectionate name the couple call one another (Jenner often calls Scott “hubby,” even though they are not married). So it seems like an intentional shout-out to his girlfriend. He wants her to know he’s publicly showing his love and adoration for her and wants fans to know he’s still super on-board with the young businesswoman.

Scott didn’t address the allegations directly, but according to TMZ, he told his crowd, “Remember to keep your family first.” Hm… hat feels like a pretty intentionally perfect side-step and indirect reference to the issues at hand.

Jenner has been going through quite a hard time the past couple weeks. These cheating allegations with Scott came on the heels of Jenner losing her best friend, Jordyn Woods, to a cheating scandal. Jenner’s older half-sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson broke up after rumors that he hooked up with Jenner’s best friend, Woods.

A source told People magazine that Jenner might be dealing with some trust issues following the Tristan-Thompson-Jordyn Woods drama. This could explain the cheating accusation Jenner lobbed at Scott. “Kylie had a rough week,” the source told People. “She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something she didn’t like.”

However, according to the source, “Travis says he didn’t cheat.” Scott did delete his entire Instagram, though. His Twitter account is still active.

As for what comes next for the couple, the source says Jenner is not planning to breakup with Scott. “Kylie was upset at first” but “seems better” now.