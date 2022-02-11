Travis Just Subtly Responded to Claims Billie ‘Dissed’ Him After Kanye Demanded She Apologize

Things are getting even messier after Travis Scott, Kanye West and Billie Eilish first made headlines for an apparent feud on social media. It all started when Kanye—otherwise known as Ye—demanded that Billie apologize to Travis after reports claimed she “dissed” the rapper’s Astroworld tragedy during one of her own concerts. Now, the “SICKO MODE” rapper seems to have picked a side in this squabble.

In a post on social media on February 10, 2022, Kanye asked the “Bad Guy” singer to apologize to Travis before threatening to quit Coachella if she didn’t (Ye and Billie are set to headline the festival in April 2022). “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” Kanye, 44, wrote alongside a screenshot of an article, which read, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.'”

Ye added, “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Travis, 30, did not respond directly to Kanye’s comments—but the rapper did appear to agree with the Yeezy founder by liking his post. Billie, for her part, denied ever shading Travis in the first place. “Literally never said a thing about Travis,” the singer, 20, commented on Kanye’s post. “Was just helping a fan.” Billie’s comment came just days after her concert performance in Atlanta Georgia, where she stopped her show to help a fan who was having trouble breathing. “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Billie said at the time. “Guys, give her some time. Don’t crowd. Relax, we’re good. We’re taking care of our people, hold on.”

While eagle-eyed fans noticed the Astroworld rapper originally liked Ye’s post, it didn’t take long before he unliked it after receiving further backlash for being in agreement with the rapper. “Omfg the audacity of Travis. Dying to save face… No remorse. Him liking it literally shows his disingenuousness and selfishness,” a Reddit user shared. Another weighed in, “Travis needs to go away. The families are still reeling over this tragedy, to like a post saying you basically did nothing wrong is so disrespectful to the families of the victims. Get outta here.”

A third said, “Seriously! The lack of empathy drives me nuts. It’s devastating. It’s incredibly offensive to the families that he’s doing petty stuff like agreeing with this wrong opinion.”

Kanye, Billie and Travis’ feud comes three months after the rapper’s Astroworld event in Houston, Texas in November 2021. Violent crowd conditions resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, including a nine-year-old boy, along with hundreds of others injured. In the weeks after the tragedy, Travis insisted that he did not know the severity of the situation that led to the deaths at his concert. “I didn’t know the exact details until [after my set], minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened,” Travis told Charlamagne Tha God in an interview in December 2021. “And even at that moment, you’re like….what?”

The rapper claimed at the time that he would have stopped the show if he realized what was going on in the crowd. “Anytime you hear something like that, you want to stop the show,” he said. “You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did [stop]. I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was okay. I just really go off the fans’ energy as a collective—call and response. I just didn’t hear that [this time].”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.