Travis Scott Just Revealed What Really ‘Happened’ at Astroworld in His 1st Interview After the Tragedy

Breaking his silence. A new Travis Scott interview marks his first following the Astroworld tragedy—and in it, the rapper is explaining if knew what really “happened” during the November concert that left 10 dead and dozens of others injured.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper revealed in a December 9, 2021 interview with Charlamagne Tha God that he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since a life-threatening crowd surge at his concert resulted in the deaths of several concertgoers, including a 9-year-old boy whose family is currently suing him. Travis—who is expecting a second child of his own with partner Kylie Jenner—claimed he had no idea of the severity of the situation at the time in a statement following the concert. Now, the rapper maintains that he did not know the “exact details” of what was taking place while he was on stage.

“I didn’t know the exact details until [after my set], minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened,” Travis told Charlamagne Tha God. “And even at that moment, you’re like….what?” The rapper went on to insist that he would have stopped the show if he realized what was going on in the crowd. “Anytime you hear something like that, you want to stop the show,” he said “You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did [stop]. I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was okay. I just really go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that [this time].”

Travis explained that he couldn’t gain a clear picture of what was happening in the crowd from his vantage point on stage. “You can only help what you can see, and whatever you’re told,” he explained. “Whenever somebody tells you to stop, you just stop.”

During the interview, Charlamagne acknowledged Travis has “encouraged” his fans to “rage” at concerts in the past. The rapper, for his part, said that this crowd behavior is never about causing “harm.” He explained, “It’s supposed to be about having fun. It’s not about harm. It’s about just letting go and having fun. Help others, love each other. It’s not about harm. The show isn’t just rambunctious for an hour, that’s not what it is.”

Travis’ interview with Charlamagne arrives just days after the rapper formally denied legal liability in the dozens of lawsuits piling up against him and concert organizers in the wake of the tragedy. When asked who he believes is truly responsible for the tragedy that took place, Scott replied, “I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution. Hopefully, this takes the first step toward us as artists having more of that insight into what’s going on.”