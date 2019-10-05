Travis Scott’s New Song Spills The Tea About His Breakup With Kylie Jenner

When the rumors surfaced about Kylie Jenner rekindling with her ex, Tyga, she was quick to respond. Now, there’s a new card on the table and we’re wondering: is Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” meaning about Kylie Jenner?

In case you’re not up to speed, just a few days ago (October 1), TMZ reported that the couple had split and Kylie took to Twitter to confirm the rumors.



She wrote: “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”



Well, today Travis dropped a new track and we can’t lie, it’s a good one, but what’s the meaning behind the lyrics and further, the timing of its release?

Here are a few lines from the “Highest In The Room,” the song that caused the speculation. The first verse seems to point at the recent break up:

She saw my eyes, she know I’m gone (Ah)/ I see some things that you might fear/ I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon (Soon)/ That ain’t what she wanna hear (Nah) / Now I got her in my room (Ah)/ Legs wrapped around my beard/ Got the fastest car, it zoom (Skrrt)/ Hope we make it outta here (Ah)/ When I’m with you, I feel alive/ You say you love me, don’t you lie (Yeah)/ Won’t cross my heart, don’t wanna die/ Keep the pistol on my side (Yeah)

After a source told E! News, “They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month,” fans have made the correlation thinking that “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon. That ain’t what she wanna hear,” explains the reason behind their split. It is inferred that Kylie and Travis may not be seeing each other as often as they’d like to.

While a packed tour schedule can heighten the drama, the lyrics are not enough to confirm the reason why the two are spending time apart.

Kylie has been quick to clear up any rumors concerning her romantic life, and we’re sure if anything else comes to the surface, she’d take advantage of her platform to share her response.