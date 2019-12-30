These Lyrics From Travis Scott’s New Song ‘Gatti’ Are Definitely About His Breakup With Kylie Jenner

All the signs are pointing to the fact that these two are actually still close as ever. With new album JACKBOYS out, Travis Scott’s “Gatti” lyrics’ meaning seem especially aimed at Kylie Jenner—and they may also confirm the real reason behind why the young couple split several months ago in the first place. While cheating rumors abound, 27-year-old Travis is leaning on defense of his career with his latest lyrics:

“Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate,” Travis raps on the song, featuring Pop Smoke. “I took a chance, it’s a lot to take.”

Meaaaaning…Kylie was not into Travis’ jetsetting lifestyle. The 22-year-old welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster over a year ago, and with that, comes so much more responsibility. Already a Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, a Kylie Makeup mogul, and Forbes baby billionaire, Ky had plenty to keep up with. Honestly, we totally understand the need to “lay up and hibernate” after you’re done juggling all of that. Try having a kid and running all of your business ventures and get back to us when you’re not feeling tired!

But in Travis’ case, it seems he wasn’t quite ready to give up his busy traveling life just yet. And to be fair, his career calls for it. He’s often on tour for adoring fans, whereas Kylie’s able to run her businesses and social media presence all from the comfort of her Southern California home. So it makes sense that tensions would run high between the couple over these differing lifestyles—asking one another to change would also be asking for one or the other to give up their careers.

These days, however, it seems they’re finding a better balance as co-parents; not lovers. It’s rumored that Travis is still living with Kylie to stay close to baby Stormi, and most recently, the pair even spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together with the rest of the Kardashian clan. And while Travis seems to be slowly making his way back into Kylie’s good graces with plenty of flattering compliments, we’re not sure Stormi’s mom is ready to be much more than a baby momma to him any time soon.

Older sis Kim recently shut down rumors that they’re back together. “I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” she said on an episode of Ellen recently. “The big ring, definitely they’re not engaged.” And that’s on that.