Travis Scott Partied With Drake Right After 8 People Died at His Concert—Here’s If He Knew

Unaware. Travis Scott‘s Dave & Busters outing came just hours after the rapper’s Astroworld concert tragedy, during which eight people died and hundreds more were injured.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper headed out to an afterparty at Dave & Busters in Houston, Texas on the same night of his Astroworld incident. The party was a prescheduled event hosted by Drake, who was a surprise guest at the Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021. Sources who spoke to the outlet claimed that Scott “didn’t know” about the casualties that took place after the deadly crowd surge at his concert. Eight individuals—including two high school students—ended up dead following the surge, while over 300 others sustained injuries (among them were 11 people who suffered from a cardiac arrest). Scott, however, was not aware of the “severity” of what had happened when he attended the party.

“Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place,” a source reportedly told TMZ. Another insider told the outlet that Scott left the party as soon as he heard about the deaths.

A source who spoke to The Sun also claimed that Scott left as soon as he learned about what really happened at his concert. “Everyone knew people died but it wasn’t taken that seriously because some thought it was drug deaths, they didn’t realize,” the source said, noting that the party itself was “low-key.”

After the incident, Scott tweeted his condolences to those affected by Astroworld. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.” He continued, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

Drake, for his part, broke his silence in an Instagram post four days after the Astroworld concert took place. “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” he wrote, adding, “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”