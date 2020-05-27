Travis Scott Dated Rihanna Before Kylie Jenner & Apparently Rih Didn’t Want Anyone to Know

Our minds are blown. Travis Scott dated Rihanna before Kylie Jenner, and apparently, Rih didn’t want anyone to know. For those who don’t remember, former Complex magazine editor Lawrence Schlossman broke the news that Rihanna and Travis were in a relationship in 2015, two years before the “Goosebumps” rapper would eventually date Kylie.

In a recent episode of his “Throwing Fits” podcast, Schlossman explained that the news “hurt” his and Complex’s relationship with Travis, as Rihanna didn’t want anyone to know that she was dating the rapper because of how “embarrassing” it is. “I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do,” Schlossman said on the Tuesday, May 26, episode of his podcast. “Apparently, what [Complex editor Joe] LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.”

He continued, “It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please. [It’s] obviously embarrassing as fuck.”

In Complex’s December 2015/January 2016 cover story about Travis, Schlossman wrote about how the rapper referred to Rihanna as his “muse” and how he found the Fenty Beauty founder “creative” and “inspiring.” Travis met Rihanna at the 2013 Opening Ceremony runway show at New York Fashion Week. The two went on to collaborate on her 2015 song “Bitch Better Have My Money.” In the cover story, Schlossman references how Travis told him to not “do [me] like that, man,” as in he didn’t want Complex to publish the rapper’s relationship with Rihanna. In the end, Schlossman and Complex broke the news, and our minds are still blown five years later.

Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017 after they reconnected at Coachella that year. Their relationship came weeks after Kylie broke up with her then-ex Tyga. Travis and Kylie welcomed a baby girl named Stormi in February 2018 before ending their relationship in October 2019. While there have been reports that the couple is back together, neither Travis nor Kylie have confirmed the reunion.