Travis Just Responded to Rumors He’s Been Cheating on Kylie ‘Every Single’ Night Since Their 2nd Baby’s Birth

What is true? After the rumors circulated on Instagram, many fans are asking: did Travis Scott cheat on Kylie Jenner?

Travis addressed the rumors on his Instagram stories on October 22, 2022. He posted the caption with a black background, “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

The statement comes after model Rojean Kar claimed that she met Travis on his music video set and revealed messages on her Instagram between the two. She also claimed that the AstroWorld artist “cheats on that bitch every single f–king night,” and that they spent Valentine’s Day together which was two weeks after their second child’s birth. However, Travis dismissed those claims by posting a picture of toys, that may belong to his and Kylie’s daughter Stormi, on Valentine’s Day. He captioned the post, ““If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄.”

This isn’t the first time that Travis faced cheating rumors. In March 2019, TMZ reported that Kylie accused Travis of cheating on her, which led him to postpone his Astroworld Tour concert in Buffalo, New York, to stay in Los Angeles to be with Kylie. The rumors seemed to circulate with Rojean Kar again. In October 2019, Rojean Kat reportedly shared a comment on her Instagram stories, denying all of the reports of cheating. She has since made her account private, but E! News (and Twitter) kept track of her comments. She wrote, “None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.” Things have seriously spiraled out of control.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis seem to still be going strong with their two kids, Stormi, 4 and their son who doesn’t have an official name yet. Kylie shared the news of their son’s birth in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2021, writing, “Wolf Webster” along with a single white heart emoji. The next month, however, Kylie updated her fans with the news that she and Travis decided to change their son’s name. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

