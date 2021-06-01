Travis Just Shaded Scott & Amelia’s 18-Year-Age Gap After Their Double Date With Kourtney

Well, it looks like Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker shaded Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin‘s age gap over on social media. The Blink-182 drummer appeared to like a comment about how “awkward” things were after his double date with Kourtney, her ex, and the model.

Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 42, were allegedly spotted out at dinner at Nobu in Malibu with the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia, on Friday, May 28, according to celebrity gossip page, @deuxmoi. A Kardashian fan account, @KardashianVideo, later reposted the scoop on their own Instagram feed and asked followers if they thought the news of the double date was true. “It’s so odd to me,” one social media user commented on the post. “Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown ass people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell.” Apparently, Travis agreed.

Days after their post, @KardashianVideo shared that Travis double-tapped the comment about his dinner being “awkward as hell.” Us Weekly later confirmed on Tuesday, June 1, that the rock star did indeed like the comment from his official Instagram account.

The drummer’s social media activity comes just weeks after sources revealed to Hollywood Life that Kourtney’s “situation” with Scott is preventing Travis from marrying her. Kourtney and Scott, who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, share three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. According to Hollywood Life’s insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t even “considering” marriage due to how it could negatively impact her ex, despite being in a relationship with Travis since early 2021.

Scott, meanwhile, has been linked to Amelia since October 2020—but he also isn’t the biggest fan of what his ex’s relationship might mean for his “standing within the family,” according to a source who previously spoke to Hollywood Life in April 2021. “Sure he will always be connected because of the kids but if Kourtney moves on and even possibly gets married it will be such a gut punch because he wasn’t the one who did it,” the insider explained at the time. The source also noted that it would be a “blow to his ego,” adding, “he is considering the fallout … if he loses his standing with the family then his outside ventures will dry up as well.”

Still, “Scott is learning to adjust and at the end of the day, he just wants what’s best for Kourtney and if Travis makes her happy then he’s all for it,” the insider said. We’re not so sure Travis would say the same about Scott’s girlfriend Amelia, but alas!