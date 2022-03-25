Here’s How Travis Really Feels About Scott Amid Reports Kourtney’s Ex ‘Despises’ Him

We know what Kourtney’s ex thinks of her fiancé—but Travis Barker’s Scott Disick take isn’t quite as harsh as the Flip It Like Disick star’s. According to a new report by Us Weekly, the Blink-182 drummer is keeping things cool and “cordial” with the father of Kourtney’s kids.

Travis, who got engaged to Kourtney in October 2021, is happy to play the bigger person when it comes to dealing with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s ex. “He doesn’t go around trash-talking,” a source told the site, “and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.” according to the insider, Travis “respects Scott as a father and respects that they are both in the kids’ lives.”

Scott—who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, along with daughter Penelope, 9, with the Poosh founder—has been spotted hanging out with Travis in recent weeks. Most recently, the pair were seen cheering on Kourtney’s son Reign at a little league baseball game together. But their public outing appeared to be strictly for the sake of the kids. “They don’t spend a whole lot of time together — really just for the kids’ activities, sometimes pick-ups/drop offs and if there’s a big family celebration,” the insider explained.

Travis “wouldn’t step on Scott’s toes as a father,” Us Weekly’s source added, noting he “has a close bond with Kourtney’s kids and loves the fact that his kids get along well with Kourtney’s kids.” The rockstar, for his part, has two kids of his own: son Landon, 16, and daughter Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The insider went on to insist that Travis “loves Kourtney so much that he wouldn’t want to cause any drama in Kourtney and Scott’s coparenting relationship.” So far, he and Scott try not to “get into fights so no one has to play peacemaker.”

While Travis seems to be keeping a cool head, the same can’t exactly be said for Scott. As previously reported by StyleCaster, Scott reportedly “can’t stand being around” Travis and “despises” the rock star, but he’s trying to put aside their differences for the sake of his children with Kourtney. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy,” a separate source told Us Weekly on March 22.

The insider stressed at the time that Travis and Scott are “not on friendly terms” and only spend time together “because the kids are around. The Talentless founder, for his part, just “wishes things were different” between him and Kourtney today. “He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon,” the source adds of Kourtney and Travis. “He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney.”

“It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her,” the insider concluded at the time.

