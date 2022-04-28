Travis Asked Kourtney’s Late Father For His Permission to Marry Her—Kris ‘Lost It’

The sweetest. Travis Barker asked Robert Kardashian for his blessing to propose to Kourtney Kardashian. In the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed that the Blink-182 drummer went to the late attorney’s grave before his romantic proposal.

“He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now,” Kris said in a phone call with Kim. “It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it.”

“It’s all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it,” Kris said of her ex-husband. “I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that [Kourtney]’s getting married.”

Robert Kardashian died on September 30, 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. The attorney was best known for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995. This is Kourtney’s first marriage, though she had been in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick from 2005 until 2015. The former couple share three kids together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6.

Travis and Kourtney started dating in January 2021. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on October 17, 2021, with the Poosh founder sharing a photo of herself and her then-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses in Montecito, CA. “forever @travisbarker,” she captioned the post. The couple got unofficially married on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas after the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony. However, a source told People in April 2022 that Kravis plans to have an official wedding, but they don’t “want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney’s family wants to be a part of it.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

