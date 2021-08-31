Travis Just Subtly Responded to Scott Shading His & Kourtney’s Kissing Pics

It didn’t take long for fans to figure out Travis Barker’s response to Scott Disick shading Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. While the rock star’s latest Instagram Story didn’t name any names, it’s probably safe to assume his post was targeted at none other than Kourtney’s ex.

In case you missed it: Scott, 38, was put on blast recently by Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, for his alleged comments about the Poosh founder, 42, and her boyfriend Travis, 45. In an Instagram Story on August 30, Younes posted a screenshot of an alleged direct message he received from Scott, where the Flip It Like Disick star shaded Kourtney for her steamy photos with Travis from their latest vacation in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote to Younes.

The model, who dated Kourtney on and off from 2016 to 2019 following the end of her decade-long romance with Scott, hit back at Scott with a curt message. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied, adding in a later IG Story, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

Well, now it looks like Kourtney’s new beau Travis is weighing in on this whole drama himself. The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 31 to share a photo of a scene from Martin Scorsese’s 1990 mob film, Goodfellas. The photo, which has become something of a meme on social media, features Goodfellas character Henry Hill bursting out laughing. While Travis added no extra commentary, the message was pretty clear: Scott’s alleged DMs are nothing more than a joke to him.

Scott, for his part, has yet to respond publicly to Younes’ Instagram Story, whereas his ex Kourtney has also not shared any comments on the drama. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums dated on and off beginning in 2006 before calling things off for good in 2015. They also share three kids—an 11-year-old son Mason, 11, a 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and a 6-year-old son Reign.