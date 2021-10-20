Travis Barker’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More or Less Than His Fiancée Kourtney

Ever since he got engaged, fans have been curious to know Travis Barker‘s net worth and how it compares to what Kourtney Kardashian makes. Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is pretty wealthy herself; but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s leaving Travis Barker’s net worth in the dust.

As a refresher, Travis got engaged to the eldest Kardashian sister in October 2021. The Blink-182 drummer, who started dating the Poosh founder in January 2021, popped the question after less than a year together while on a romantic beach date in Montecito, California. The couple confirmed the happy news on Instagram, where they shared photos of their engagement and the celebration with family members that followed.

Naturally, Travis and Kourtney’s engagement has brought up lots of questions for fans (and, not to mention, for their exes). Many are now curious to know how Travis’ net worth might factor into his marriage with Kourtney—and vice versa—along with whether the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.

For everything we know about Travis Barker’s net worth—including his salary earnings and how this all compares to Kourtney—just keep on reading below.

What is Travis Barker’s salary?

While there’s no exact reporting on Travis Barker’s salary as of 2021, we can share a general ballpark amount based on his past legal paperwork. The musician previously filed child support documents in 2016 claiming that his annual income was around $600,000—which was a drop from his previously yearly earnings of around $2 million per year. At the time, Travis also listed his net worth at $40 million.

Given that Travis’ net worth has since increased, it’s fair to assume that his salary has once again surpassed $600,000 per year as of 2021.

How does Travis Barker spend his money?

As one of the world’s leading drummers, Travis gets to spend his money comfortably. His larger purchases have often been in real estate, as he’s owned several homes and rental properties. These include a 4-bedroom Cheviot Hills home, which he sold for $4.5 million in 2017, along with a $2.8 million mansion in Calabasas, California, which he put on the rental market for $27,000 a month. The Blink-182 drummer also owns a more expensive home in Calabasas, which he purchased for $9.5 million in 2007, along with other properties throughout the years.

The musician also spares no expense when it comes to his family. He often posts photos from lavish family vacations with his kids Alabama and Landon, along with his stepdaughter, Atiana, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. As fans know, in 2021, Travis even expanded his family to include Kourtney Kardashian, as he proposed to the KUWTK alum with a massive diamond ring. Multiple sources who spoke to Page Six estimated that Kourtney’s engagement ring—which features a stunning oval-cut diamond atop a delicate band—could be worth up to $1 million alone.

“It appears Travis has bought into the Kardashian family philosophy of going big and going flashy with the enormous oval-cut diamond engagement ring he gave to Kourtney,” Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried said in a statement, valuing the ring at around $1 million. “It looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting,” he added.

How much is Travis Barker’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Barker’s net worth is an estimated $50 million as of 2021. By comparison, Kourtney Kardashian has a net worth of $65 million and earns an estimated salary of $10 million salary, per the site. Travis, who is most known for playing drums in the band Blink-182, has earned his money through reality TV, fashion and publishing ventures.

Born in 1975 in Fontana, California, Travis has been playing the drums since he was four years old. Clearly, his passion and dedication to the instrument paid off, as Rolling Stone named him one of the 100 greatest drummers of all time. His music career has largely included his work for Blink-182, but he has also worked on projects across multiple genres for acts like the Aquabats, Yelawolf, Asher Roth, the Transplants and many more.

In 2005, Travis starred in his own reality TV series, Meet the Barkers. The series followed the Blink-182 drummer and his family with his then-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis and Shanna, who married in 2004, ultimately separated in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2008. Aside from music and television, Travis has also launched collaborations with clothing brands like DC Shoes and founded his own fashion company, Famous Stars and Straps, in 1999. He is also the author of a memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, which was published in 2015.