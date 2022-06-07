Kourtney’s Kids Don’t See Travis as a ‘Father’ Figure—Here’s What They Really Think of Him

Bonding forever! Travis Barker is making an impression on Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. A source close to the “blended family” revealed that her kids have a special relationship with their new stepdad.

A source told HollywoodLife on June 7, 2022, that Kourtney’s kids with Scott Disick—Mason 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—are slowly getting closer to their mom’s new husband. “Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father. They love their dad so much, but they understand that their mom is married to Travis now and that he is their stepfather. There is nothing but love in their entire blended family.”

As for Kourtney, the Poosh founder is also getting along with Travis’ kids with Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. “Kourtney has gotten so close with his children. She would never want to take the place of their real mom and she isn’t trying to, but there is nothing that she wouldn’t do for those kids,” the source said.

The extended family is trying to expand their home for their own individual needs. “They are thinking now of building their own home, which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms,” the source continued. “This would be their forever family home. They would also want to have a place where they could have a baseball field for Reign, as well as other amenities for Travis, such as a complete skate park.”

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022, surrounded by their family. The two were unofficially wed in Las Vegas after Travis performed at the Grammys on April 3, 2022. A week before the extravagant Italian wedding, the two got officially married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022. After the wedding, the kids reunited with their dad Scott for his birthday in New York City on May 26, 2022.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

