Travis Was Just Seen For the 1st Time Since He Was Hospitalized With a ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness—Here’s How He Is Now

Doing just fine. Travis Barker is out of the hospital and out with his family. The Blink-182 drummer celebrated the 4th of July with his wife Kourtney Kardashian and stepkids on a sunny California beach day.

Travis was released from the hospital on July 4, 2022, and he wasted no time to spend time with his family. He posted a picture of his orange Chevy pickup truck and a photo of the beach on his Instagram stories. (See more photos here.) Kourtney did the same thing on her while also sharing a video of her and her kids enjoying the ride. Before the trip, Travis posted a picture of an orange bouquet his mother-in-law Kris Jenner gave him.

Travis was hospitalized on June 28, 2022. He was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after seeking care at West Hills Hospital. On July 2, 2022, Travis posted an update on his Instagram stories about why he was hospitalized. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney also posted her own updates on her Instagram story on the same day. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” She continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay.”

Travis’ daughter Alabama posted a TikTok of her holding her father’s hand in the stretcher with a caption writing, “Please say a prayer.” The TikTok was deleted shortly afterwards. She also posted an Instagram story with text sharing similar sentiments, “Please send your prayers 🥺.” Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler also sent well wishes to her ex. She told Us Weekly in a statement on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.” She continued, “Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be here for him and my children. Godspeed.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.