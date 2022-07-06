Here’s if Travis Is ‘Fully Recovered’ After He Was Hospitalized With a ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness

One day at a time. After his almost week-long hospitalization, many fans are wondering how is Travis Barker’s health now? A source close to Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian told Us Weekly on July 5, 2022 about the status of Travis’ health and what he’s been up to since he was released from the hospital.

The source revealed that the Blink-182 drummer is doing OK, but he is on the path to slow recovery. “Travis is doing much better — well enough that he got to get out of the house for the 4th of July and spend time with the kids,” the insider said. “They had a nice relaxing holiday at the beach.” For 4th of July, both Kourtney and Travis posted pictures of their vintage Chevy pickup truck and an empty beach on their Instagram stories. The source continued, “Travis is following doctors’ orders and is taking it easy until he’s fully recovered. Kourtney is there for him 100 percent and is truly the best supportive wife.” Travis was also back at making music and was seen at his Calabasas studio, according to pictures obtained by TMZ on July 5, 2022.

Travis was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after experiencing pain in his lower abdomen. The “All the Small Things” performer posted an update on his Instagram stories on July 2, 2022, about his condition. He captioned the post, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney, for her part, also gave updates on Travis’ health on July 2, 2022. She made a series of posts on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” She continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.” One of her last stories slammed paparazzi who claimed that she left her husband in the hospital. “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)….I didn’t forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame on you.”

After Travis’ hospitalization, his daughter Alabama, posted a TikTok featuring her dad in the stretcher along with her holding his hand with the caption, “Please say a prayer.” The TikTok was eventually deleted, but Alabama later posted another Instagram story with the caption, “Please send your prayers 🥺.” Right before his hospitalization, Travis tweeted, “God save me.” Travis collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on his newest album Mainstream Sellout! on the song “God Save Me.” Travis’ son Landon performed with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden hours before his father’s hospitalization.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.