Travis Barker’s Ex Denies Trying to ‘Attack’ Kourtney Kardashian by Liking a Shady Comment

Travis Barker’s ex-wife is clearing the air after she seemingly shaded Kourtney Kardashian on social media. The model insists that she double-tapped a follower’s mean comment about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by “accident.”

Shanna Moakler and Travis, both 45, were married from October 2004 to February 2008. Since their split, their exes have continued to amicably co-parent their kids Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15. But a feud seemingly began to brew on social media after the Blink-182 drummer went Instagram official with Kourtney, 41, after Valentine’s Day weekend. It began when Shanna liked a follower’s comment suggesting that “Travis downgraded big time.” Rumors about her tiff with the Poosh founder further intensified after she shared an Instagram Story that read “Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex,” with many interpreting the quote as yet another dig at the reality star. According to Shanna, however, this was all an “unfortunate” misunderstanding.

“It was just a complete accident that I ‘liked’ it. A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments,” the former Miss New York USA said of the comment in an interview with Us Weekly on Friday, February 26. “I just kind of go down and heart everything and I didn’t even read that comment. I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!”

The former Playboy Playmate went on to address the Instagram Story she posted following her accidental like. “It was actually about a different ex. It wasn’t about Travis and Kourtney at all,” Shanna explained. “But to me,​​​​ still, the whole situation, I was trying to just make light of it on my social media.”

The mother of two denied “trying to attack anybody” on social media. “It’s supposed to be fun,” she said of Instagram. “It’s not a place where I’m trying to attack anybody.”

She continued, “Really at the end of the day, I haven’t been with my ex-husband in over a decade. I have a boyfriend that I’m super happy with and I’m happy he found a girlfriend and a friend. He deserves to be happy as well. I want nothing but the best for him and my kids—that’s the most important thing for me.”

In an earlier statement to the site, Shanna explained that she harbors “no ill will” toward Kourtney. “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” she said. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody.”