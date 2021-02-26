Kourtney Kardashian Met Travis Barker’s Kids & Here’s How His Ex-Wife Feels About It

Meeting the family is a big step for any new couple, but things can get complicated when exes are involved. Let’s just say that when it comes to how Travis Barker’s ex reacted to Kourtney Kardashian meeting her kids, she has some expectations of the reality star.

Shanna Moakler, 45, was married to Travis, 45, from October 2004 to February 2008. The exes also share two children: son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. Now that the Blink-182 drummer is dating Kourtney, 41, Shanna says she’s “happy” for her ex-husband—but only as long as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star treats their children well.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the former Miss New York USA told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 25. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody.” Shanna’s comments come just days after she seemingly shaded Kourtney after liking a comment on Instagram suggesting that Travis “downgraded.”

Shanna continued, “I think they’ve been friends for a really long time, My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!” The reality star went on to note that co-parenting with her ex is “a first priority for Travis and I no matter where we’re at—as friends or acquaintances.”

A separate source previously told the site that Travis and Shanna’s kids are already close to Kourtney’s children. The Poosh founder shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. According to the insider, the kids all “became friends living in the same neighborhood,” and their “friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together” before they even started dating.

As for Kourtney and Travis, the pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after they both shared vacation photos from Kris Kardashian’s pool at her Palm Springs home on Instagram. Their relationship was confirmed weeks later, when the couple went Instagram official with a photo of themselves holding hands in a car after celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend.