Travis Barker Just Took His 1st Flight With Kourtney After His Near-Fatal Plane Crash a Decade Ago

Conquering his fears. Travis Barker‘s deadly plane crash in 2008 made him not fly again until 13 years later. The Blink-182 member flew for the first time in more than a decade on a private jet with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, on Saturday, August 14.

Travis and Kourtney, who started dating in January but have been neighbors for years, were photographed on Saturday aboard Kourtney‘s younger sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet, which is emblazoned with her name in pink bold letters. The couple flew from Los Angeles to Cabo, Mexico, with Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble. According to TMZ, Travis was an hour later for the flight to Mexico. The reason why is unclear.

The flight was Travis’ first time in the air since his private plane crashed after a concert in South Carolina in September 2008. Travis was abord the plane when the tires blew out during takeoff and the jet overran the runway and hit an embankment, which caused a fire. Though Travis survived the crash, those killed in the accident were his security guard, Charles “Che” Still, his assistant, Chris Baker, the pilot, Sarah Lemmon, and the co-pilot, James Bland. Barker’s friend, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, also survived the crash but died from a drug overdose a year later, which left the Blink-182 member as the only living survivor of the accident.

When he escaped the plane, Travis was seen covered in jet fuel and on fire. Goldstein helped to put out the flames on Travis’ body, but the rocker was left with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. He spent three months in the hospital and underwent 26 surgeries and numerous skin grafts.

In an interview with Men’s Health in May, Travis revealed his desire to fly again after the deadly plane crash. “I have to,” he said. “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.” Since the accident, the musician has been diagnosed with PTSD and traveled only by car, train and boat, including transatlantic cruises to Europe. He told Men’s Health about imagining the day he would fly again.

“If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my kids], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them, because I almost left them,” he said. “That’s a perfect day.”

Travis also tweeted about his plans to get back in the air in June. “I might fly again ✈️,” he wrote. Since he and Kourtney started dating, the two have traveled by car to Las Vegas, Montecito, California, Canyon, Point Utah, and Park City, Utah. A source told E! News in August that Kourtney has been helping Travis overcome his fear of flying since they got together.

“This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time,” the insider said. “It’s something he’s wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him.”

The insider continued, “His life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything. She’s helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for awhile and he felt like finally the time was right.”

A source also told E! News about how Kourtney was there for Travis when their plane landed in Mexico. “Travis took his time and definitely seemed a little bit nervous,” the insider said. “Kourtney was very supportive and helped him every step of the way. She made him feel comfortable on Kylie‘s plane with pilots they know and the large size of the plane.”

