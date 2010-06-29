Traver Rains: Life After Heatherette

Traver Rains

Traver Rains was once Richie Richs partner at Heatherette, the theatrical clothing line thats been defunct for a few years. But while Heatherette is no more, Rains has not stopped creating. He caught up with Bradford Shellhammer a few days before his party/photo exhibit this Thursday atRoyal/T in Los Angeles to discuss his new mens line, Dolly Parton, and red, white, and blue all-American decadence.

When and why did Heatherette end?

We wrapped Heatherette up two years ago. No scandal, unfortunately. We were rockin for almost ten years and still a highlight of New York Fashion Week when we ended. Finances backers and department stores put us in a spot where it was impossible to move forward. We were definitely victims of the economy slide.

T.Rains t-shirt

Tell me about your clothing line, T. Rains.

T. Rains is really just a fun way to show off my photos. I took some fun images and wanted a way to get them out, and designing it into something seemed natural. We always had guys in our shows but never produced a real mens line. So its also something Ive wanted to do for a long time.

From the Montana photo shoot

This Thursday youre throwing a party celebrating red, white, and blue all-American decadence. Sounds fun, but what in the hell does that mean?

In my America the cowboys are naked (except for their sequined chaps and rhinestoned hat) and the Indians all wear Galliano headdresses. A lot of my work was shot at home on the range, literally, in Montana. I was inspired by all of these old buildings from the homestead era that are scattered around our ranch. They are all falling down now and I wanted to capture their beauty, but in a way that was unique to my experiences. So I brought out a crew and did some fashion shots. So Thursday Im going to show you how the West should have been won with sexy models and wigs.

