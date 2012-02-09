Travel Wishes Do Come True: Yes, You Can Keep Your Shoes On!

If you’re a seasoned traveler, then you know the deal at airport security: shoes off, liquids out AND laptop in bin. And you also know that going through security is absurdly annoying. Yes, we’d prefer too much security to no security at all, but that doesn’t change the fact that getting your carry-on screened has turned into a world class hassle.

Thankfully, the Transportation Security Administration has heard our distressed pleas. According to the NY Daily News, anew screening program will allow some passengers to provide more information when booking their tickets and therefore bypass the usual hullabaloo of airport security.

The program is already being tested in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Minneapolis-St. Paul for frequent flyer participants with American and Delta airlines. We can’t wait for this new security technique to make it over to New York’s airports. We’re always game for something that can make our hectic lives just a little easier.

What do you think of this new program? Do you think it will work, or are have you resigned yourself to walking barefoot (gross – germs!) through the airport for the rest of your days?