Travel Tuesday Is the Cyber Monday of Travel—Here Are the Best Flight Deals

Hope you’re doing okay after all that Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping! Because I’m going to need you to hoist yourself up by those bootstraps and dive into these Travel Tuesday flight sales—which, if you’re new to the game, is the Black Friday/Cyber Monday of travel. Just when you thought your shopping addiction was ready to die out, here comes a ton of crazy travel deals you surely won’t want to miss.

First things first: Travel Tuesday is on Dec. 3 this year—ahem, today—so if you’re thinking of just shopping it later, I highly encourage you not to!!! You see, the kind of deals that are being offered this year are seriously wild. We’re talking under-$50 one-way flights. And that kind of travel deals magic doesn’t stay around for long—they’re very likely to be selling out real quick.

Do you get my sense of urgency here? I just really don’t want you to miss balling out on a budget on a last-minute 2019 getaway or the vacation of your dreams in 2020.

Scroll through to see Travel Tuesday 2019’s best flight deals—and be sure to tag me in any vacay photos. I deserve credit.

Southwest Airlines’ Travel Tuesday Sales

Southwest Airlines is really doing us a solid this year. The major American airline has their Travel Tuesday deals running from Monday, Dec. 2 (a full day before Travel Tuesday!) through 11:59 p.m. PT, Thursday, Dec. 5. While this sale may be going on for a few days, you definitely won’t want to sleep on it because the deals are just too good.

You can snag some super-affordable one-way fares—such as a $49 flight frmo Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee and a $59 flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to San Jose, California—which are perfect for a quick getaway.

Head to Southwest Airlines’ Travel Tuesday site to start planning your trip.

Delta Airlines’ Travel Tuesday Sales

Running now and through Wednesday, Dec. 4, Delta’s travel deals include international trips you absolutely need to book now (ahem, such as a $382 flight from San Jose, California to Paris, France; a $388 flight from New York City to Madrid, Spain; and $497 flight from Los Angeles, California to Shanghai).

There are also some great domestic flight deals that you should really hop on.

See Delta Airlines’ deals page for more.

JetBlue’s Travel Tuesday Sales

Again, you’re going to want to get in on these deals reeeal quick. JetBlue’s Tuesday Travel deals end tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET—so, get on it!

On JetBlue’s travel deals page, you’ll find super great deals on coast-to-coast flights—such as a $149 flight from New York City to Los Angeles and a $129 flight from New York City to Seattle, Washington. Long distance relationships, rejoice!

