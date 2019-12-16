17 Discreet Sex Toys That’ll Make It Past Airport Security—No Questions Asked

Scroll To See More Images

Traveling home for the holidays? If you’re feeling a little bit uncomfy with the idea of packing your trusty vibrator, only to have it uncovered by TSA from deep within your carry-on because it looked kinda sus under the x-ray—then you’ve come to the right place. Travel-friendly sex toys that are discreet enough to get past airport security unnoticed do exist, and we’re here to introduce some to you.

We’re talking vibrators that could pass as lipstick, jewelry, or even some kind of fancy skincare product. Heck, we even found a whip that doubles as a chic gold necklace you could easily wear to any holiday party. Not only are these picks discreet and easily packable, they also get the job done. Oh, and most (if not all) are designed to be nearly inaudible, so you can quietly get it on when you’re home for the holidays.

So scroll through and shop for discreet sex toys you can take with you over the holidays. Plus, they won’t add extra weight to your luggage.

Sweet Vibrations ‘Pixie’ Vibrator

The Pixie is the perfect pleasure toy to pack in your bag. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, this clitoris stimulating toy has 10 vibration settings that are so quiet no one will know you’re having a little fun in the next room. Plus, with a travel bag and rechargeable battery, it’s practically made for a being on-the-go.

Unbound Golden Whip Necklace

When your sex toys double as your holiday party jewelry, we’d consider that a win. Elegant and erotic, this necklace transforms by folding the collar in and using tasseled chains to tease yourself or your partner.

Package Free Shop Mini Vibrator

Pocket-sized and just under 4 inches, this bullet vibrator packs a punch without taking up too much space or weight in your carry-on. And while it only takes one AAA battery, it’s still a powerful toy.

OhNut Stackable Rings

Made specifically for people that have difficulty or pain with penetrative sex, the OhNut Stackable Rings create a controlled depth that shortens the length of insertion. Small, soft and included with a storage bag these are a great toy to bring if you’re traveling with a partner or looking for a little lovin’ on the road.

Unbound ‘Bean’ Vibrator

Simple and sweet. The Bean has 6 vibrating settings, is the size of your palm and is completely waterproof. Pack it in your toiletries bag for a steamy shower time that you can sneak in anywhere!

Twenty One Vibrating Diamond

Quiet, stunning, and looks absolutely nothing like a sex toy. Sold!

Njoy Pure Plug

Don’t reserve the ass-play for home. This stainless steel anal plug is the perfect packing addition to spice up your holiday travels.

Silicone Tri-Snap Ring

Snap-on, get off. This silicone ring allows blood to stay in the penis longer, which can extend your erection. Plus, if you forget to put it away after you play, it just looks like a cool bracelet and won’t turn any heads.

Smile Makers ‘The Frenchman’ Vibrator

This clitoris-stimulating vibrator is just ambiguous enough to make it past TSA without any raised eyebrows.

Iroha Portable Vibrator

Listen, it’s just lipstick*.

*a portable and waterproof vibrator with a silicone tip.

Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator

Another mini vibrator that could pass as a lipstick you bought with your Sephora VIB card!

Sweet Vibrations ‘Girls’ Best Friend’ Vibrator and Realistic Oral Sex Simulator

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to the Girl’s Best Friend. This 2-in-1 vibrator uses innovative vacuum sucking technology on the clitoris, simulating the feeling of oral, while the other end acts as your standard vibrator

Unbound Nipple & Clit Clamp

This nipple and clit clamp is dainty and gold, adding a little dazzle to your sex play. Wear them under your holiday dress for a little foreplay, or pop a bottle of champagne and enjoy a glamorous, festive night of solo sex.

Unbound Palma Vibrator Ring

Talk about a statement piece. The Palma Vibrator Ring is a geometric gold ring that doubles as a multi-speed vibrator. It’s 100% waterproof and guaranteed to upgrade your accessory and sex play game. The most expensive of the bunch, but arguably the coolest (plus, you can pay for it in installments.)

Unbound Hotdog C Ring Bracelet

Cock ring, but make it a bracelet.

Tenga Egg Massage Sleeve, Hard Boiled Package

Don’t let the packaging full you—these “eggs” are high-rated massage sleeves that promise to deliver pleasure. Just make sure to choose the “hard boiled package” option, because (fun fact!) hard-boiled eggs are TSA-approved.

Crystal Wand

Honestly, this just looks like it could be some sort of “Sailor Moon” cosplay accessory—when it’s really just a crystal dildo.