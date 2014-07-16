20 Travel Photos That Prove Bloggers Have a Better Life Than You

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know all about the influence that fashion bloggers are having on the fashion industry lately, for better or for worse. While, yes, they often shill for top brands via product placement and outfit posts, select fashion influencers also do a ton of advertising for travel destinations. The hook? Making these destinations look as amazing as possible through social media and blog posts.

From Thailand to Mexico, top bloggers like Lisa Dengler of Just Another Fashion Blog and Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad seem to spend an enviable amount of time traveling from one luxurious location to the next, oftentimes getting paid for it. Whether it’s a party for couture designers like Louis Vuitton in Porto Cervo or relaxing on a beach (coconut drink in hand), the travel industry clearly sees the value in these girls, most of whom have hundreds of thousands Instagram followers.

Of course, not every vacation photo bloggers post are paid opportunities. Many are simply diaries of trips they take on their own, but that doesn’t make them any less fabulous.

Click through the slideshow and see some of the most luxurious blogger getaways all shared on their Instagram accounts.