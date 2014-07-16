StyleCaster
20 Travel Photos That Prove Bloggers Have a Better Life Than You

Kristen Bousquet
by
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know all about the influence that fashion bloggers are having on the fashion industry lately, for better or for worse. While, yes, they often shill for top brands via product placement and outfit posts, select fashion influencers also do a ton of advertising for travel destinations. The hook? Making these destinations look as amazing as possible through social media and blog posts.

From Thailand to Mexico, top bloggers like Lisa Dengler of Just Another Fashion Blog and Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad seem to spend an enviable amount of  time traveling from one luxurious location to the next, oftentimes getting paid for it. Whether it’s a party for couture designers like Louis Vuitton in Porto Cervo or relaxing on a beach (coconut drink in hand), the travel industry clearly sees the value in these girls, most of whom have hundreds of thousands Instagram followers.

Of course, not every vacation photo bloggers post are paid opportunities. Many are simply diaries of trips they take on their own, but that doesn’t make them any less fabulous.

Click through the slideshow and see some of the most luxurious blogger getaways all shared on their Instagram accounts.

1 of 20

Who: Shea Marie of Peace Love Shea

Where: Nusa Dua, Bali

Follow: @peaceloveshea

Who: Lisa Dengler of Just Another Fashion Blog

Where: Thailand

Follow: @lisadengler

Who: Kenza Zouiten of Kenzas

Where: Ibiza, Spain

Follow: @kenzas

Who: Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules

Where: Cascadas De Hierve El Agua in Mexico

Follow: @sincerelyjules

Who: Aimee Song of Song of Style

Where: Fez, Morocco

Follow: @songofstyle

Who: Helena Glazer of Brooklyn Blonde

Where: Paris, France

Follow: @brooklynblonde1

Who: Jennifer Grace of the Native Fox

Where: Capella Pedregal in Cabo, Mexico

Follow: @thenativefox

Who: Nicolr Warne of Gary Pepper Girl

Where: The Westin Paris - Vendôme in Paris, France

Follow: @garypeppergirl

Who: Kristina Bazan of Kayture

Where: Mykonos, Greece

Follow@kristina_bazan

Who: Alexandra Pereira of Lovely Pepa

Where: Blue Marlin, Ibiza

Follow: @lovelypepa

Who: Aida Domenech of Dulceida

Where: Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain

Follow: @dulceida

Who: Chiara Ferragni of the Blonde Salad

Where: Phi Beach in Sardinia, Italy

Follow: @chiaraferragni

Who: Rumi Neely of Fashion Toast

Where: Pt Dume Beach Malibu, CA

Follow: @rumineely

Who: Jane Aldridge of Sea of Shoes

Where: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Follow: @seaofshoes

Who: Rach Parcell of Pink Peonies

Where: Cabo, Mexico

Follow: @rachparcell

Who: Denni Elias of Chic Muse

Where: Algrave, Portugal

Follow: @dennielias

 

 

Who: Courtney Trop of Always Judging

Where: Tulum, Mexico

Follow: @alwaysjudging

Who: Julia Engel of Girl Meets Glam

Where: Cabo, Mexico

Follow: @juliaengel

Who: Jessie Chanes of Seams for a Desire

Where: Jordan in Western Asia

Follow: @jessiekass

 

Who: Priscilia Betancort of My Showroom 

Where: Playa Puerto Rico Gran Canaria

Follow: @myshowroomblog

