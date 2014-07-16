20 Travel Photos That Prove Bloggers Have a Better Life Than You

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know all about the influence that fashion bloggers are having on the fashion industry lately, for better or for worse. While, yes, they often shill for top brands via product placement and outfit posts, select fashion influencers also do a ton of advertising for travel destinations. The hook? Making these destinations look as amazing as possible through social media and blog posts.
From Thailand to Mexico, top bloggers like Lisa Dengler of Just Another Fashion Blog and Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad seem to spend an enviable amount of time traveling from one luxurious location to the next, oftentimes getting paid for it. Whether it’s a party for couture designers like Louis Vuitton in Porto Cervo or relaxing on a beach (coconut drink in hand), the travel industry clearly sees the value in these girls, most of whom have hundreds of thousands Instagram followers.
Of course, not every vacation photo bloggers post are paid opportunities. Many are simply diaries of trips they take on their own, but that doesn’t make them any less fabulous.
Click through the slideshow and see some of the most luxurious blogger getaways all shared on their Instagram accounts.
Who: Shea Marie of Peace Love Shea
Where: Nusa Dua, Bali
Follow: @peaceloveshea
Who: Lisa Dengler of Just Another Fashion Blog
Where: Thailand
Follow: @lisadengler
Who: Kenza Zouiten of Kenzas
Where: Ibiza, Spain
Follow: @kenzas
Who: Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules
Where: Cascadas De Hierve El Agua in Mexico
Follow: @sincerelyjules
Who: Aimee Song of Song of Style
Where: Fez, Morocco
Follow: @songofstyle
Who: Helena Glazer of Brooklyn Blonde
Where: Paris, France
Follow: @brooklynblonde1
Who: Jennifer Grace of the Native Fox
Where: Capella Pedregal in Cabo, Mexico
Follow: @thenativefox
Who: Nicolr Warne of Gary Pepper Girl
Where: The Westin Paris - Vendôme in Paris, France
Follow: @garypeppergirl
Who: Kristina Bazan of Kayture
Where: Mykonos, Greece
Follow: @kristina_bazan
Who: Alexandra Pereira of Lovely Pepa
Where: Blue Marlin, Ibiza
Follow: @lovelypepa
Who: Aida Domenech of Dulceida
Where: Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain
Follow: @dulceida
Who: Chiara Ferragni of the Blonde Salad
Where: Phi Beach in Sardinia, Italy
Follow: @chiaraferragni
Who: Rumi Neely of Fashion Toast
Where: Pt Dume Beach Malibu, CA
Follow: @rumineely
Who: Jane Aldridge of Sea of Shoes
Where: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Follow: @seaofshoes
Who: Rach Parcell of Pink Peonies
Where: Cabo, Mexico
Follow: @rachparcell
Who: Denni Elias of Chic Muse
Where: Algrave, Portugal
Follow: @dennielias
Who: Courtney Trop of Always Judging
Where: Tulum, Mexico
Follow: @alwaysjudging
Who: Julia Engel of Girl Meets Glam
Where: Cabo, Mexico
Follow: @juliaengel
Who: Jessie Chanes of Seams for a Desire
Where: Jordan in Western Asia
Follow: @jessiekass
Who: Priscilia Betancort of My Showroom
Where: Playa Puerto Rico Gran Canaria
Follow: @myshowroomblog