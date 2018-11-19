27 Luxe Items That Will Make Holiday Travel Suck Less

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s not beat around the bush here: The holidays are where it’s at. Home-cooked meals. Reuniting with family pets. Getting to stay in your childhood bedroom, which stands as a permanent memorial to whatever dumb shit you liked when you were 15.

It’s little surprise we regard the season with the same immense appreciation, respect and wonder we reserve for things like naps and food or people like Rihanna and Beyoncé.

But while the holidays are the stuff of straight-up dreams, holiday travel is the stuff of straight-up nightmares.

Standing between you and your beloved holidays are the TSA, an untold legion of germs and near-constant news reports about how somehow this is the busiest travel season your specific city has ever seen. It’s maddening and can turn even the most experienced traveler into a frazzled shell of the person they once were.

In other words, we get it. All you need is a little competitive edge to keep you from losing it the third time someone sneezes directly behind you. Maybe with the right accessories, your connecting flight can be a mini spa day—or at least the site of a decent nap. Or barring that, maybe you can at least walk off the plane without looking like a troll doll.

Thankfully, luxe items that can transform your travel experience from terrifying to terrific (or at least, tolerable) abound.

Ahead, you’ll find 27 lovingly selected luxury travel must-haves that promise to insulate you from every stressor imaginable—crying babies, weird food smells, middle-aged men who watch entire football games on their phones sans headphones—and ferry you safely to the land of mom hugs and free food.

We’d like to think this is how royalty would travel, if royalty chose to fly Spirit and save $48 on their ticket.

Island Holiday Tote Bag, $68 at Anthropologie

Ferry your belongings in style with this versatile holiday tote.

Paradiso Neck Pillow, $24 at Anthropologie

Let this neck pillow jump-start your #vacationvibes.

Boucle Slipper Socks, $32 at Anthropologie

Make your vacation a vacation for your feet too.

Mario Badescu Mini Must-Have Winter Edition Set, $20 at Urban Outfitters

In a way, isn’t your skin like a suitcase for your body? Take care of your most precious cargo with this mini-maintenance kit.

A’Pieu Steam Eye Mask, $3 at Urban Outfitters

There’s no reason the airport can’t also be the site of a micro-spa day for you and your tired eyes.

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack, $80 at Urban Outfitters

Honestly, what better time is there to finally invest in that cute backpack you’ve been seeing everywhere? It’s sure to help you usher your belongings into Holiday Land.

Libby Tech Organizer, $48 at Anthropologie

Assert your dominance in your row by having your tech in immaculate order before they even give the safety demonstration.

Travel Smart Humidifier, $20 at Target

Did you know the number-one safety concern for the winter months is not being misty enough? Don’t risk it.

Tamagotchi Series 4 Game, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Bring a little pixelated friend along for the ride. (I mean, why not, right?)

Wish You Were Here Getaway Eye Mask, $18 at ban.do

Make it perfectly clear to your seatmates that you take naptime seriously with this plush mask.

Pearlescent Getaway Travel Kit, $20 at ban.do.

This season, give yourself the gift of not having to figure out which half-open lotion bottle exploded all over your stuff mid-flight with this perfectly proportioned travel kit.

Days of the Week Scrunchie Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Get your hair out of your face, and look like a ’90s icon while doing it.

Fleece-Lined Leggings, $20 at Anthropologie

These leggings provide you with a hidden edge: Sure, you’ll look comfy, but you’ll feel at least 35 percent comfier than that.

Wireless Headphones, $88 at Anthropologie

Just queue up a thousand or so of your fave podcasts and let these totally Instagrammable headphones do the heavy lifting.

USB Essential Oil Diffuser, $40 at Urban Outfitters

Thanks to this gadget, your oils won’t just be essential—they’ll be imminent.

MYTAGALONGS Vixen Earbud Case, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Make sure you always know where your earbuds are so you can avoid being caught off guard by crying babies or chatty passengers.

BUQU Light Show Pompom Portable Power Bank, $28 at Urban Outfitters

This little power bank is cute, convenient and pretty damn hard to lose.

FILA Camera Crossbody Bag, $25 at Urban Outfitters

Give yourself every opportunity to capture a cute candid, plus the added benefit of looking like a Cool Photography Girl.

Casper Nap Travel Pillow $35 at Target

Be ready to seize every nap you can with this Casper pillow in tow.

Dashing Dog Glasses Case, $20 at Anthropologie

Glasses are pretty important for, you know, seeing, so let this little guy keep them safe for you.

Kreafunk bGEM Wireless Headphones, $148 at Anthropologie

Avoid getting caught in your earbud cords and go wireless this year.

Retractable Charging Cord, $30 at ban.do

With this compact charger around, you’ll never have to risk draining your battery playing Neko Atsume on the plane.

S’well Ombre Water Bottle, $42 at Urban Outfitters

Being a stellar traveler starts with staying hydrated.

Lemon Cloud Slippers, $35 at Anthropologie

Turn any cramped cabin into your personal lounge with these woven slippies.

Cabeau Evolution Classic Memory Foam Travel Pillow, $30 at Target

Give your neck a little TLC with this cozy-cute pillow.

Cable Bite, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Let these loyal creatures safeguard you from that thing where you move a fraction of an inch and your phone disconnects from the charger and then the cable falls under your neighbor’s feet and you have to awkwardly paw under there for five to 10 minutes while they glare down at you. Just trust us, you want this cable bite.

The Mist Cleansing Facial Spray, $80 at La Mer

Keep yourself feeling fresh and lovely no matter what the TSA has in store for you with this positively delightful facial spray.