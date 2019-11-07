StyleCaster
21 Gifts for the Travel-Obsessed Jet-Setter In Your Life

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

We all have that one friend who’s always traveling. No matter what time of year, if you check their Instagram, you’ll see photos of them jet-setting around the world, exploring different places (and inducing major jealousy as you sit at your desk 9 to 5). When the holidays roll around—and your travel-obsessed friends eventually come home for a hot second—you want your gift to be both meaningful and practical. Enter these 21 travel gift ideas. Not only are they perfect for your jet-setting friends and family, but they also are chic as hell. Just because something is practical, doesn’t mean it can’t also be aesthetically pleasing.

If you have someone on your holiday gift list who is always traveling the world, there are myriad adorable travel gifts sure to satisfy them. From the most functional and fashionable luggage pieces to travel accessories you never thought you needed until now, your jet-setting pals are about to have their minds blown. Gift-giving can be difficult, and often people don’t know what the hell to give to someone they love. Knowing just a few facts about someone can be extremely helpful in picking out the perfect gift. Your friends and family will feel so loved to see you put thought into their gifts this season. For the world-traveling people in your life, a gift they can actually use is extremely meaningful.

Below, you’ll find 21 different travel gift ideas for all your jet-setting loved ones. Of course, I wouldn’t blame you if you chose a few of these for your holiday travels, as well. One for my friends and family, and one for me. That’s how it goes, right? Right.

The Convertible Mini Weekender in Beige… $88
buy it

This mini weekender is number one on my wishlist right now.

Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie… $24
buy it

A coin pouch is an underrated necessity.

Sinus Minus Sleep Mask $12
buy it

Sick on the go? No problem.

Greta Snake-Printed Tote Bag $148
buy it

A bag that holds all your essentials.

UO Silicone Travel Bottles $14
buy it

These travel bottles are perfect for the person who’s always out of town.

The Work Tote in Espresso Croc $128
buy it

Work trip or vacation, this tote is the perfect travel companion.

Animalia Passport Case $28
buy it

For the wild child.

Sharper Image Massage Travel Pillow $24
buy it

Comfy is key.

Emma Convertible Belt Bag $48
buy it

A practical and chic travel accessory.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Trio… $15
buy it

Because you always need a little refresher after a long plane ride.

The Passport & Luggage Tag Set in Beige… $38
buy it

Keep your passport safe in style.

Slip Pink Marble Silk Beauty Sleep… $119
buy it

Just because you’re not at home, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a good night’s sleep.

Foxybae Mini Travel Hair Dryer $55
buy it

Good hair anywhere.

The Carry-On Roller in Beige $198
buy it

This chic roller bag is the perfect luggage option for quick getaways.

Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Bon… $28
buy it

I’m a sucker for a cute passport holder.

Adventurist Backpack Co. UO Exclusive… $65
buy it

A backpack you can take anywhere and stay hands free.

Caboodles On-The-Go-Girl Makeup Case $20
buy it

This ’90s throwback makes for a cute travel gift.

The Bucket List: Wild: 1000 Adventures… $35
buy it

Ideas on ideas on ideas.

Ban.do Getaway Travel Pillow $24
buy it

A travel pillow is necessary, and a cute one is just a bonus.

Kai Travel Set $49
buy it

Forget hotel minis—This is the ultimate travel kit.

OSTRICHPILLOW® Loop Eye Pillow $39
buy it

Long plane or train ride? No problem.

 

