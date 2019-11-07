21 Gifts for the Travel-Obsessed Jet-Setter In Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

We all have that one friend who’s always traveling. No matter what time of year, if you check their Instagram, you’ll see photos of them jet-setting around the world, exploring different places (and inducing major jealousy as you sit at your desk 9 to 5). When the holidays roll around—and your travel-obsessed friends eventually come home for a hot second—you want your gift to be both meaningful and practical. Enter these 21 travel gift ideas. Not only are they perfect for your jet-setting friends and family, but they also are chic as hell. Just because something is practical, doesn’t mean it can’t also be aesthetically pleasing.

If you have someone on your holiday gift list who is always traveling the world, there are myriad adorable travel gifts sure to satisfy them. From the most functional and fashionable luggage pieces to travel accessories you never thought you needed until now, your jet-setting pals are about to have their minds blown. Gift-giving can be difficult, and often people don’t know what the hell to give to someone they love. Knowing just a few facts about someone can be extremely helpful in picking out the perfect gift. Your friends and family will feel so loved to see you put thought into their gifts this season. For the world-traveling people in your life, a gift they can actually use is extremely meaningful.

Below, you’ll find 21 different travel gift ideas for all your jet-setting loved ones. Of course, I wouldn’t blame you if you chose a few of these for your holiday travels, as well. One for my friends and family, and one for me. That’s how it goes, right? Right.

This mini weekender is number one on my wishlist right now.

A coin pouch is an underrated necessity.

Sick on the go? No problem.

A bag that holds all your essentials.

These travel bottles are perfect for the person who’s always out of town.

Work trip or vacation, this tote is the perfect travel companion.

For the wild child.

Comfy is key.

A practical and chic travel accessory.

Because you always need a little refresher after a long plane ride.

Keep your passport safe in style.

Just because you’re not at home, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a good night’s sleep.

Good hair anywhere.

This chic roller bag is the perfect luggage option for quick getaways.

I’m a sucker for a cute passport holder.

A backpack you can take anywhere and stay hands free.

This ’90s throwback makes for a cute travel gift.

Ideas on ideas on ideas.

A travel pillow is necessary, and a cute one is just a bonus.

Forget hotel minis—This is the ultimate travel kit.

Long plane or train ride? No problem.

