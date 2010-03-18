Travel Diet Tips: How to Survive the Airport Food Court

[Image: airport-technology.com]

After a long winter, it looks like warm weather is finally here to stay– which can only mean one thing– bikini season is looming. Fit folks have probably been dieting and exercising for months in preparation of those long-awaited spring break trips. The hard work may be over, but there is still one tempting trap that may stand in the way– airport food! Doesnt it seem like they load airports with all the greasiest fast food chains? Well, not to worry, your hard work doesnt have to go to waste. Follow our guide to navigating the inevitable pitfalls of airport eating. So, when youre waiting to board the plane to your sunny destination, make sure you remember this list of healthier food options.

1. Starbucks

It’s nearly impossible to walk through an airport without seeing at least one Starbucks. While it’s nice to get your daily dose of coffee, it can definitely come at a caloric cost– if you’re not careful. Instead of a whipped cream topped frappuccino, opt for an 80 calorie skinny vanilla latte instead.

2. McDonald’s

What would an airport be without a McDonald’s? While we’d suggest avoiding the temptation altogether, there are some lighter menu options for those of you who just can’t resist. Instead of a fattening quarter pounder, choose a hamburger Happy Meal– which includes fries, a burger, and a drink (go for water or diet coke) for only 500 calories. For a chicken option, we suggest the grilled chicken classic sandwich– skip the mayo and it’s only 420 calories.

3. Taco Bell

If you’re craving Mexican food, then Taco Bell’s Fresco menu is definitely your best bet. The new, healthier menu options use fresh ingredients and have only a fraction of the calories and fat. We suggest the Fresco grilled steak soft taco for only 160 calories and 4.5 grams of fat. For a vegetarian option, try the fiber-filled Fresco bean burrito for 340 calories and 8 grams of fat.

4. Sushi bars

Thankfully, more and more sushi bars have been popping up in major airports. Compared to fast food restaurants, sushi is definitely a healthier meal option. However, like any food, there are some traps to avoid. Stay away from any roll that has crunchy in the title– that one little word could add a couple hundred calories to your meal. Also, ask for low-sodium soy sauce– this small change will save you from unwanted bloating, which is never pretty at the beach.

5. Airport Gift Shops

Gift shops are actually a hidden gem when it comes to airport snacking. Needless to say, stay away from the chips and candy. Instead, look for high fiber foods, like unsalted almonds. Other great options include fruit, trail mixes (without chocolate), and granola bars– which will satiate you until your next meal.

6. Chili’s

If you have more time than you anticipated, sit down to a meal at an airport restaurant. Chili’s, found in most major airports, offers some great guilt-free options. The guiltless grilled salmon comes with a side of black beans for a total of only 480 calories and 14 grams of fat. If you’re craving chicken instead, then go for Chili’s guiltless chicken platter– it weighs in at 580 calories and 9 grams of fat.

7. Subway

Subway has a ton of low-calorie options to help you maintain your bikini-ready body. For only 280 calories and 3.5 grams of fat, try the six-inch turkey breast sub. For a really nutritious sandwich,make sure you load on the veggies. Better yet, try the six-inch veggie sandwich, which will only cost you 230 calories and 2.5 grams of fat.

8. Panda Express

Surprisingly, this Chinese food restaurant has a number of healthy options for you to choose from. Panda Express does not use any MSG, and offers a number of vegetable filled meals. Go for the bowl option over the platter, which is unnecessarily bigger. For a side, we definitely suggest the mixed veggies. But, if you need your carb fix, go for steamed over fried rice. For an entree, we suggest the mushroom chicken, which is a low 150 calories and 7 grams of fat.

