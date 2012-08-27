Travel Diary: Olivia da Costa’s Top Ibiza Spots

When we think of Olivia da Costa—the stylish photographer and mastermind behind highly-addictive (but politely-entitled) fashion mag, Please—the first thing that comes to mind is dreamy Parisian chic, from her backstage shots at Chanel to candid snaps of French fashionistas on the sidewalk.

But even Parisian tastemakers need a break from all that haute couture. This summer, Da Costa headed south for a sunny sojourn on the Spanish island of Ibiza. Luckily for we vacation-voyeurs at The Vivant, she gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her trip with a diary of colorful Instagram snaps.

Click at your own risk, you may find yourself ordering plane tickets.

What was the best trip you took this summer? Tell us in the comments!

1 of 12 She may be known as the queen of French chic, but even photographer Olivia da Costa—founder of super-addictive fashion mag, Please—has to escape Paris every now and again.

Photo: Olivia Da Costa/Olivia Da Costa This summer, Da Costa headed south for a sunny sojourn on the Spanish island of Ibiza. Fortunately for we vacation-voyeurs, she gave us a sneak peek at her trip with a diary of dreamy Instagram snaps. Here, an elegant Caprese salad with a cold glass of rose—"the ideal summer lunch before an afternoon nap," says Da Costa. Photo: /Olivia da Costa A traveling excursion isn't an excuse to ignore one's mani-pedi. These summery Chanel shades got Da Costa through a week's worth of decadent dinners and days on the beach. "I use the lighter colors for my hands, and the rouge noir for my feet," she explains. Photo: /Olivia da Costa Da Costa's penchant for bold flowery motifs is well documented on her Please magazine blog. This silky rose-print blouse is perfect for coordinating with "the colorful flora of Ibiza," she says. Photo: /Olivia da Costa "Jewels are an obligation in Ibiza!" Given Da Costa's knack for finding supremely chic accessories, we're inclined to agree. These colorful beaded necklaces and bracelets would make a style statement whether she was by the seaside, or back on a Parisian sidewalk. Photo: /Olivia da Costa It turns out that the ultimate travel accessory—the Panama Hat—looks rather fab with a side of native Ibiza cactus. "They match well, don’t you think?" Da Costa asks. Photo: /Olivia da Costa "Ibiza—the island of meditation!" Da Costa declares. Interestingly, Ibiza plays host to a number of Buddhist retreats and temples, so it's no surprise that she stumbled upon this cool carved Buddha (which, coincidentally, appears to share her taste for statement necklaces) on one of her excursions around the island. Photo: /Olivia da Costa And speaking of accessories, don't think Da Costa forgot to scoop up a few local finds. "A leather clutch made in Ibiza!" she exclaims. "I know this will be chic at night." We love the way the wrapped black stitching stands out against the bright white leather. Photo: /Olivia da Costa We typically associate vacation with fried food and beer-drinking, but Da Costa takes a healthier approach to R&R. "Beetroot and apple juice—my detox recipe," she says. We have to admit, the frothy ruby red elixir looks pretty tempting. Photo: /Olivia da Costa "Swimming among the flowers makes me feel like Eve," Da Costa says of her mesmerizing pool snapshot. Given the floating pink flowers and bright green leaves, we couldn't help but be reminded of Monet's water lilies. Photo: /Olivia da Costa "There’s always something beautiful to look at in Ibiza," Da Costa says of these hot pink bougainevillea blooms. Considering how much magenta we've been seeing on the runways this season, who can blame the style-savvy photographer for being attracted to the hue? Photo: /Olivia da Costa With crystal clear waters and sandy white beaches, the beautiful bay of Calla Xarraca is a favorite of photographers. Da Costa dubbed this sunny enclave her personal "blue lagoon." Photo: /Olivia da Costa Next slideshow starts in 10s Top 10 Extravagant Celebrity Vacation Destinations





















