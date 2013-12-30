Travel Destinations On Our 2014 Travel Bucket List

The saying among some of the most well traveled is, looking for a great hotel? Pick up a copy of the Relais & Châteaux Guide, with over 700 pages of properties, thumb through to a random page, and voila, that’s your next destination. Seriously, give it a try, we’ve found incredible boutique hotels around the world this way everywhere from Provence to Tennessee.

This would explain why it is always hotly anticipated what the newest members of Relais & Châteaux will be. At a lunch at Daniel in New York City in December, the newest members of the luxury collection of hotels and restaurants for 2014 in North America was unveiled. And our bucket list for where we want to travel to in the upcoming year was born.

The list includes:

The Weekapaug Inn, based in Rhode Island, with all of the charm and warmth of a family home.

Camden Harbour Inn, a New England Victorian inn perched on a hillside on the beautiful coastline of Maine.

Kensington Riverside Inn, a small hotel in Bow Riverside in Calgary, Canada.

Imanta Punta de Mita in Nayarit, Mexico, with only 12 suites ensconced in 250 acres of lush oceanfront jungle.

Eden Roc at Cap Cana (pictured above) in the Dominican Republic, a secluded sanctuary in a tropical Caribbean paradise.

