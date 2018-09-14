Travel Coffee Mugs So Cute You’ll Want to Carry Them Everywhere

Everyone wants to do their part to reduce waste, and fun fact: Your cup of joe isn’t the worst place to start. Starbucks estimates it’s responsible for producing about 6 billion to-go cups every year—that’s a bunch of paper or plastic that could pretty easily be conserved!

Before we go any further, I get it—information about environmental crises can be seriously overwhelming. Earlier this year, I watched a documentary about plastic in the ocean that threw me into full crisis mode; I spent a full week diving into my office’s trashcan to salvage recyclables.

Finding ways to help the earth can seem futile, especially while you’re on your #grind and in desperate need of caffeine to function on any level. Thankfully, reducing coffee cup waste is one environmental issue that has a pretty simple solution—and one that involves (wait for it) accessorizing.

Not only are reusable travel coffee mugs good for the turtles, but they’re also pretty great for your wallet. If you spend your morning in and make coffee at home, you can save a couple bucks and spend your morning commute getting hopped up on java.

And if you’re in the mood for a professionally made drink, chains such as Starbucks and Philz offer discounts when you bring your own mug. Lots of local places have similar deals, too, either giving you the price of a small cup no matter the size of your mug or offering a few cents back on your purchase. (Getting 10 cents back at a time might not seem like a fortune, but do it long enough, and you might just save enough to fund a whole cold brew.)

Plus, travel mugs can be so damn cute. Practical and aesthetically appealing? Yes, please.

Scroll through the below slideshow to check out some potential cup companions that’ll be there for you the next time you need a little caffeine. And don’t bother restricting yourself to just one; let’s be real—you’re probably not gonna do the dishes every day, so it’s worth having a few travel coffee mugs in rotation.