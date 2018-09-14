Travel Coffee Mugs So Cute You’ll Want to Carry Them Everywhere

Everyone wants to do their part to reduce waste, and fun fact: Your cup of joe isn’t the worst place to start. Starbucks estimates it’s responsible for producing about 6 billion to-go cups every year—that’s a bunch of paper or plastic that could pretty easily be conserved!
Before we go any further, I get it—information about environmental crises can be seriously overwhelming. Earlier this year, I watched a documentary about plastic in the ocean that threw me into full crisis mode; I spent a full week diving into my office’s trashcan to salvage recyclables.
Finding ways to help the earth can seem futile, especially while you’re on your #grind and in desperate need of caffeine to function on any level. Thankfully, reducing coffee cup waste is one environmental issue that has a pretty simple solution—and one that involves (wait for it) accessorizing.
Not only are reusable travel coffee mugs good for the turtles, but they’re also pretty great for your wallet. If you spend your morning in and make coffee at home, you can save a couple bucks and spend your morning commute getting hopped up on java.
And if you’re in the mood for a professionally made drink, chains such as Starbucks and Philz offer discounts when you bring your own mug. Lots of local places have similar deals, too, either giving you the price of a small cup no matter the size of your mug or offering a few cents back on your purchase. (Getting 10 cents back at a time might not seem like a fortune, but do it long enough, and you might just save enough to fund a whole cold brew.)
Plus, travel mugs can be so damn cute. Practical and aesthetically appealing? Yes, please.
Scroll through the below slideshow to check out some potential cup companions that’ll be there for you the next time you need a little caffeine. And don’t bother restricting yourself to just one; let’s be real—you’re probably not gonna do the dishes every day, so it’s worth having a few travel coffee mugs in rotation.
Coffee Reading Travel Mug
Why not insert a little occult into your morning Starbucks run?
Coffee Reading travel mug, $29 at Society6
Photo:
Society6.
Cork Brew Travel Coffee Mug
The soda lime glass in this minimalist mug will keep your bevvies hot, while the cork band protects your hands.
Cork brew travel coffee mug, $24 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Kate Spade New York Flamingo Dot Thermal Mug
Channel your inner Cruella with this cute spotted mug.
Kate Spade New York Flamingo Dot thermal mug, $18 at Wayfair
Photo:
Wayfair.
I Am Very Busy Thermal Mug
Remind people how busy you are (very) without even having to speak.
I Am Very Busy thermal mug, $15 at Ban.do
Photo:
Ban.do.
Stainless Steel Travel Cannister
Make your mornings a little classier with this marbled tumbler.
Stainless steel travel cannister, $9 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
True Glam Beverage Tumbler
Let's be real: Everyone could use a little more glitter in their routine.
True Glam beverage tumbler, $10 at Target
Photo:
Target.
Floral Blossom Thermal Mug
Bring some floral serenity to your morning coffee sprint with this beautiful super pretty mug.
Floral Blossom thermal mug, $18 at Wayfair
Photo:
Wayfair.
Ello Mint Travel Mug
This minimalist tricolor mug is insulated to keep your drinks hot (or cold!) for up to 10 hours.
Ello Mint travel mug, $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Bed Bath & Beyond.
Manna Valve Ceramic and Wood Coffee Mug
This wood-and-ceramic beauty is sure to be an instant staple for your commute.
Manna Valve ceramic and wood coffee mug, $13 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Bed Bath & Beyond.
Kate Spade New York Thermal Travel Mug
A Kate Spade accessory that can transport a latte? Perfection.
Kate Spade New York thermal travel mug, $18 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Bed Bath & Beyond.
Pearlescent Sip Sip Tumbler
Unleash your inner unicorn with this incredibly iridescent tumbler.
Pearlescent Sip Sip tumbler, $15 at Ban.do
Photo:
Ban.do.
Garden Party Deluxe Hot Stuff Thermal Mug
Bring the garden party to work with this bright and beautiful mug.
Garden Party Deluxe Hot Stuff thermal mug, $18 at Ban.do
Photo:
Ban.do.
Ishtar Travel Mug
This minimalist mug is stainless steel, so it's guaranteed to stick with you through thick and thin.
Ishtar travel mug, $29 at Society6
Photo:
Society6.
Purple Geode Steel Tumbler
This dazzling tumbler will make you feel one with the earth as you try to reach your caffeine quota.
Purple geode steel tumbler, $31 at Etsy
Photo:
Bottoms Up Drinkwares/Etsy.
Will You Accept This Rose? Tumbler
Maybe these are the roses everyone's always telling you to stop and smell.
Will You Accept This Rose? tumbler, $14 at Barnes & Noble
Photo:
Barnes & Noble.
But First Coffee Hot Stuff Thermal Mug
Never forget the mantra.
But First Coffee Hot Stuff thermal mug, $15 at Ban.do
Photo:
Ban.do.
Stainless Steel Tumbler
This textured tumbler is a perfect choice for iced drinks or smoothies.
Stainless Steel tumbler, $17 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Ceramic Travel Mug
This black-and-white geometric print would go with anything.
Ceramic travel mug, $6 at Forever 21.
Photo:
Forever 21.
Sunnylife Rainbow Graphic Tumbler
Make your morning brighter by sipping from this bright rainbow tumbler.
Sunnylife rainbow graphic tumbler, $15 at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21.