There are thousands upon thousands of travel blogs out there, but some have risen to the top of the pack. Here, the top 25 travel blogs that anyone with a touch of wanderlust should have on their radar—from the blog that chronicles new hotel openings before anyone else to the foodie turned full time traveler who chronicles every meal along the way.

1. A Hotel Life

Twitter: @AHotelLife

Instagram: AHotelLife

Created by Ben Pundole, who opened Montauk’s Ruschmeyer’s in 2010, and has more than a decade of working for Ian Schrager under his belt, the site profiles the world’s hottest hotels curated by leading tastemakers like DJ Chelsea Leyland and artist Curtis Kulig. From a cool just opened motel in Rockaway Beach New York to a design hotel Tokyo, the picks will make you want to jump on a plane immediately.

2. A Luxury Travel Blog

Twitter: @Luxury_Travel

Instagram: N/A

With the tagline: “For those who enjoy the finer things in life,” this should be your online destination if you are on the hunt for the hottest luxury hotels in Dubai, Kenyan safari destinations, and what it is like to travel by private jet.



3. Anthony Bourdain

Twitter: @Bourdain

Instagram: AnthonyBourdain

Leave it to this chef and TV personality who is seemingly always on the road to have a must follow Tumblr blog. From tasting chocolate in Peru (based on a recommendation from famed Chef Eric Ripert) to posting photos of a trip to the Congo, Bourdain really lives what he preaches in regards to travel.

4. Beers & Beans

Twitter: @BeersandBeans

Instagram: BeersandBeans

Created in conjunction between a photographer and a journalist, this personal travel blog features posts like “7 Things I Learned By Taking A Walk Though A Roman Market” along with helpful tips like which travel apps to make sure to download to your iPhone.

5. Camels & Chocolate

Twitter: @LunaticatLarge

Instagram: LunaticatLarge

Created by journalist Krista Luna, this blog is organized by destination (ranging from Ghana to Ecuador) and it provides firsthand tips from Luna’s adventures around the world. Coming to Camels & Chocolate is like getting advice from your go-to jet-set friend.



6. Candice Does the World

Twitter: @CandiceWalsh

Instagram: N/A

Based in Eastern Canada, Candice Walsh’s blog is chock full of travel experiences and photos from adventures from Jamaica to Cyprus. Another reason this blog is a must-read? Walsh is seriously hysterical.

7. Classe Touriste

Twitter: @ClasseTouriste

Instagram: N/A

Created in conjunction between writer Debbi Pappyn and photographer David De Vleeschauwer, this highly curated blog includes jaw-dropping photos from trips including a safari in the polar dessert to North Korea.



8. The Cranky Flier

Twitter: @CrankyFlier

Instagram: N/A

The Cranky Flier founder Brett Snyder is a veteran of air travel (he even proclaims on his blog that he’s “had the airline bug since I was young”). From testing out the JetBlue food offerings to dissecting the new FAA rules and how it will impact travelers, this blog is a must-read for any frequent flyer or wannabe frequent flyer.

9. Double Takes

Twitter: @LaurenKilberg

Instagram: LaurenKilberg

Part design blog, part travel blog, find advice here including how to find the perfect travel tee-shirt to photos of New Zealand captured from a helicopter.

10. The Everywhereist

Twitter: @Everywhereist

Instagram: N/A

Geraldine DeRuiter got laid off from her job, and then started traveling—a lot. DeRuiter likes to write about anything and everything including foreign TV shows and difficult airline experiences. We can’t get enough of DeRuiter’s fun take on travel. A recent post—”A Totally Unhelpful Guide to the Eiffel Tower, Paris”—is a humorous look at what going to the Eiffel Tower is actually like. Take notes.



11. Fox Nomad

Twitter: @FoxNomad

Instagram: N/A

Really great practical advice (like how to prepare for your first 48 hours in India) is a hallmark of this blog created by Anil Polat who is “on a journey to visit every country in the world.” He’s well on his way, and even includes an interactive map on his site showing where he has traveled to and where he is going next.

12. Grantourismo!

Twitter: @Gran_Tourismo

Instagram: Grantourismo

Writing and photography team Lara Dunston and Terence Carter’s blog perfectly combines picturesque photos and helpful travel tips like how to pick a boutique hotel. You are going to want to throw out all of your guidebooks after a visit to this site.



13. The Great Affair

Twitter: @CandaceRardon

Instagram: N/A

Candace Rardon is a sketch artist, making her blog one of the most unique and whimsical travel blogs on the web. Her sketches of SouthEast Asia and Japan aren’t to be missed.

14. Hotel Chatter

Twitter: @HotelChatter

Instagram: HotelChatter

No site on the web is as comprehensive when it comes to highlighting new hotel openings around the world. What has us coming back day after day though? Great insider info like what hotels have the best WiFi and the best hotel pools.

15. Leave Your Daily Hell Here

Twitter: @Leavyrdailyhell

Instagram: LeaveYourDailyHell

From great tactical travel advice (like how to save time at the airport) to fun insights like how to backpack as a Vegan—this blog aims to be a space to get inspired and to actually plan a trip. So what are you waiting for?



16. Nomadic Matt

Twitter: @NomadicMatt

Instagram: NomadicMatt

With the tagline “learn how to travel anywhere cheaply and safely,” the site features travel success stories (like one about a couple who sold everything to travel the world) and advice (like how to spend four days in Madrid). We can’t get enough of Nomadic Matt’s practical advice, which is why this site should be permanently bookmarked.

17. PeterGreenberg.com

Twitter: @PeterSGreenberg

Instagram: PeterGreenberg

Besides being the Travel Editor for CBS News, Peter Greenberg also has his own personal travel blog featuring travel advice like how to find your own private island that is actually affordable to what to ask friends before you decide to travel with them.



18. The Perrin Post

Twitter: @WendyPerrin

Instagram: WendyPerrin

Wendy Perrin, Conde Nast Traveler’s consumer news editor answers travel-minded questions from readers like “What’s the Best Way To See Israel at Christmas?” like only a seasoned traveler could. Her money saving tips for travel are particularly spot on.

19. The Planet D

Twitter: @theplanetd

Instagram: theplanetd

Bloggers Dave and Deb live a nomadic life as a couple, and we are just lucky enough to get to go on the journey with them. From a gelato versus ice cream showdown in Bologna to how to find affordable places to stay in Paris, this blog is as entertaining as it is helpful.

20. The Road Forks

Twitter: @TheRoadForks

Instagram: TheRoadForks

Travel as seen through food is the theme of this must-read blog. From a visit to a spice market in Instanbul to learning to eat like a Zambian local, travel has never looked so tasty.



21. Roads & Kingdoms

Twitter: @RoadsKingdoms

Instagram: N/A

This digital travel magazine created by Nathan Thornburgh (contributing writer at Time magazine) and Matt Goulding (the former food editor of Men’s Health and the co-author of the New York Times bestselling series Eat This, Not That) features longform posts and Q&As on everything from the Burmese Civil war to portraits of kitchens around the world.

22. Travel Freak

Twitter: @FreakOutOfTown

Instagram: N/A

From the most colorful beaches in the world to how to travel to London like Daniel Radcliffe (because who wouldn’t want to do that) you are going to want to follow Travel Freak’s advice.



23. The Traveling Editor

Twitter: @TravelingEditor

Instagram: TravelingEditor

Dylan Lowe offers travel inspiration on his blog The Traveling Editor via some seriously gorgeous photos from his trips around the world.

24. Twenty-Something Travel

Twitter: @20sTravel

Instagram: 20sTravel

Your 20s is the perfect time to travel and Stephanie Yoder is living the travel life full-time and sharing her wisdom with us along the way. Another great part of the blog is fun giveaways it offers like the chance to win a trip to Fiji.

25. The Vacation Gals

Twitter: @TheVacationGals

Instagram: N/A

Three professional travel writers (and moms) share their personal travel adventures, travel tips, and favorite girlfriend getaways on this must-read blog.