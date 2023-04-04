The 5 Best Travel Bags at Target, According to TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

IDK about you but if I look cute at the airport, I’m 50 percent less stressed about flying. I’m sure there’s a scientific explanation for it, but when I look good, I feel good, and if I have a cute new bag in tow, it no longer matters how far away my gate is or how many hours my flights just got pushed back. I’m a fashion girlie at heart and if I’m accessorized to the nines, my mood is at a 10. That’s why I’ve been scouring the internet for the best travel bags and bag dupes and Target’s travel bags are seriously on a whole other level.

I mean, just ask TikTok. Target’s 45L travel backpack recently went viral for essentially being a mini carry-on roller bag that you can carry on your back. But travel bags aren’t just limited to carry-ons. Here are the best travel bags at Target for flying, for safely touring a new country and more.

45L Travel Backpack – Open Story™

Can you even with this chic green color? This viral backpack unzips to become a mini roller bag—as in there are two massive zip compartments on either side. It’s water-resistant, comes with a padded laptop protector and more. You can essentially live out of this backpack for a few weeks and hop around with ease.

Duffel Weekender Bag – Universal Thread™

Remember what I said about a cute bag boosting your mood? That’s definitely the case with this Universal Thread bag. The plush, carpet-like exterior has the perfect design to make you stand out in a sea of black suitcases. Plus it comes in seven different color ways. Plus it’s on sale for nearly $10 off.

Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase – Made By Design™

This bag is known on TikTok for being the perfect Away luggage carry-on dupe. And it even comes in the same chic pastel colors.

Zip Closure Fanny Pack – Universal Thread™

Travel bags aren’t just about what you bring to the airport, it’s about what you use when you actually arrive to your destination as well. This zip closure fanny pack allows all of your most important travel items (hotel keys, phone, passport) to stay safe and secure in one place. It comes in faux leather black and pink for under $20.

Pouch Clutch – Wild Fable™

Traveling is all about fitting a bunch of tiny bags into one larger bag. This under $7 cosmetic pouch can hold all of your makeup and skincare products so you can easily keep track of what you need as you bounce from hostel to hostel or hotel to hotel.