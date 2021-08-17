12 Chic Weekender Bags That’ll Turn You Into A Jetsetter

Scroll To See More Images

While many of us are taking domestic trips and trying to take advantage of our final Summer Fridays, it’s time to upgrade our weekender bags in favor of some chic alternatives. Instead of fighting with that old bag that constantly slides off your shoulder or repurposing a sweaty gym bag, you need to travel in style with a duffel bag that suits your needs! To make your purchase easier, I’ve rounded up the best travel bags for women.

I’m also going to make the argument that this duffel bag shouldn’t just be regulated to train and car trips. As much as I love bringing a carry-on suitcase to the airport, there’s a 50 percent chance that it gets gate-checked. With a duffel, I can make sure my bag almost always makes it into the cabin with me, plus it’s easier to squeeze into the overhead bins. You might not be able to fit quite as much stuff, but hey, make us over-packers need some limitations!

Below, you’ll find 10 bags that you can tote around for years to come. I tried to find high-quality options at several different price points. They fit tons of different aesthetics and come in a variety of colors, too! Whether you want a stand-out bag that’ll get you compliments in the boarding line or one that matches your airport OOTD, you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for. I even found a few options that are made out of recycled fabric for those of you who prioritize sustainable shopping.

A couple of these bags can also hook onto suitcases for easier carrying, too—because I’m over sweating while dragging things from state to state. Travel is already stressful enough, so why make it worse with an awkward bag? Find a problem-solving pick you’ll love below.

Trendy Blush Bag

Everyone is obsessed with Away, especially their suitcases, but don’t sleep on their bags! Just look at how pretty this nylon option is, especially in the pale pink colorway.

Electric Blue Duffel

If athleisure is your preferred travel-wear, this Athleta bag is the perfect fit for you. It’s got SO many pockets and it doubles as a gym bag during your trip.

Editor’s Choice

Fashion & Lifestyle Editor Bella Gerard reviewed this bag and was a big fan. This spacious bag has plenty of room for your OOTDs and comes in taupe or black.

Warm Quartz Recycled Bag

Who knew recycled materials could look so good? This water-resistant polyester bag comes in three neutral color combos and will elevate your airport pics.

Marshmallow Quilted Bag

This gorgeous quilted tote does the puffy trend really well. This tote is easy to carry around and a great work-to-vacation bag, if you need to jet from your office to the airport for a spontaneous weekend trip.

High-Quality Quilted Bag

Treat yourself to this durable Vera Bradley bag. And if you want a more colorful version, we suggest this option.

Raven Crosshatch Duffel

Herschel is a trusted bag brand, so you know that this classic duffel and its durable shoulder strap won’t let you down if you have to sprint through the airport to make your connecting flight.

Faux Leather Bag

This Kenneth Cole bag just screams jetsetter. And because it isn’t real leather, you get that sleek city aesthetic without having to worry about damaging the bag.

Coal Madewell Bag

Made out of 50 percent recycled materials, this deep purple bag is a fun change-up from classic black.

Budget-Friendly Bag

If you don’t want to shell out $100+ on a bag, this SHEIN option costs less than some of your skincare products. At $22, I’d buy both black and pink.

Pinto Duffel Bag

This neoprene duffel bag not only looks good, but is also soft to the touch. Plus, it’s $39 off and has tons of organizational pockets inside.

Retro-Inspired Weekender Bag

Pretend you’re part of The Talented Mr. Ripley gang—minus the dramatics—with this vintage-looking bag. Even though it looks pricey, it’s only $43.